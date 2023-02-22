Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance: Their Solid Friendship

Photo by Pinterst.com

According to journalist Liz McNeil and People Magazine, "On a summer day in August 1979, Lucille Ball came to Belvedere, California, to bid farewell to her friend and beloved costar Vivian Vance.

"The two women had created comedy magic in the legendary '50s sitcom I Love Lucy, with Ball as Lucy Ricardo and Vance playing her sidekick Ethel Mertz. But now, two decades later, Vance was dying of bone cancer, and Ball had come to say goodbye."

"You could hear them laughing, and towards the end, there was a lot of sobbing," said Paige Peterson, who'd grown close to Vance after the actress rented her mother's home in Belvedere. "It was an amazing thing to witness. The love of these two women."

As McNeil continued to report, "Peterson shared the story of the stars' final meeting with People while discussing her new book, Growing Up Belvedere-Tiburon, which tells the history of the beautiful town located in Marin County, California."

On that day in 1979, Peterson remembered, "We had brought Viv down and she was lying on the couch in the living room. They ate lunch and they talked and talked. Viv knew she was dying." [The breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 1973 had metastasized into bone cancer.]

As McNeil went on to reveal, Peterson, who was in an adjacent room in case Vance needed her, recalled seeing Ball as she left. "The pain on her face shook me to my core. She was in tears. She couldn't speak," Peterson said. "I think Viv gave up after that."

Vance died a few days later, on Aug. 17, at 70 years old.

"She cried about losing Viv for months after that," said Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. "Viv was, in many ways, like a sister to my mother. She could talk to Mom like nobody else, and I don't think my mother could confide in many people the way she would with Viv."

As McNeil further relayed, "According to Peterson, after Vance was first diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy and grueling chemotherapy, she moved to Belvedere from Salem, New York, 'because she wanted a lifestyle change. The first house they [she and her fourth husband literary agent John Dodds] rented was my mother's house.'"

"At the time," McNeil concluded, "Peterson's mother, an interior designer, told her daughter to bring some fabric swatches over to the new tenant (without telling her who she was).

"I knocked and Ethel answers and I was stunned," Peterson said with a laugh. "She said, 'Come on in, honey,' and I did. It was just one of those connections. We loved each other."

