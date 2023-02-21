Meredith MacRae: The Tragic Death of the "Petticoat Junction" Star and Daughter of Gordon MacRae and Sheila MacRae

Photo by News.AmoMama.com

She was the fourth actress to have been cast as Billie Jo Bradley in TV's beloved country-comedy, Petticoat Junction. But she is the Billie Jo that is best remembered. Her real name is Meredith MacRae.

Sharon Tate was the first actress cast as Billie Jo, but she didn't make it past early press photos. Then came Jeannine Riley, who was followed by Gunilla Hutton. After Hutton left the series, MacRae stepped in.

According to IMBD.com, MacRae was born on May 30, 1944, on a military base where her father was stationed in Houston, Texas. Her father was Broadway and film star Gordon MacRae and her mother was actress Sheila MacRae (best known for TV's The Honeymooners). Meredith was the eldest of four children, and her sister Heather MacRae was also an actress.

As her biography states on IMDB, at the age of eight, Meredith began her acting career with an appearance in the 1953 feature film, By the Light of the Silvery Moon, which starred her father. She later attended UCLA and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. In 1964, Meredith wed Richard Berger, former president of MGM. In 1968, they divorced.

Besides Petticoat Junction, Meredith also starred in the TV sitcom, My Three Sons. She later made guest appearances on shows like Fantasy Island, Magnum, P.I., The Rockford Files, and Webster. Her spot on the latter gave the show it's highest-rating in history.

Meredith also appeared in several movies, had a brief singing career, and, in 1969, wed actor Greg Mullavey (Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, 1976). They had one daughter, Allison, born in 1974, but divorced in 1992, and remained friends.

As IMBD.com continues to report, "The civic-minded actress received many awards in her later career: a Vesta Award for Excellence in Journalism, a Bronze Halo Award from the Motion Picture Broadcast council, an Angel Award as a producer of the year's most outstanding documentary, a U.S. Senate Certificate of Commendation and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, plus honors from Women in Film, the American Heart Association, the League of Women Voters, the American Cancer Society, the National Council on Alcoholism, and was named one of the city's outstanding women by L.A. mayor Tom Bradley in the 1980s.

"Sidelined as a singer during her 'sweater girl' heyday," Meredith recorded two songs on her own, and two records with her TV sisters Lori Saunders and Linda Henning.



In 1995, Meredith married Philip Neal, Chairman and CEO of Avery-Dennison. In 1999, she was diagnosed with cancer. In 2000, due to complications from multiple surgeries and allergic reactions to medications (which caused her brain to swell), Meredith Lynn MacRae departed this life.

Died 14 years after her father, and 14 years before her mother.

