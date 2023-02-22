"Match Game, '73 to '82": A Look Back at the Most Popular Edition of the Beloved TV Game Show

Photo by the Classic TV Preservation Society

There have been many editions of the Match Game television game show. But the most popular version of the series was hosted by Gene Reyburn on CBS from 1973 to 1982

According to IMBD.com, "The show debuted on Monday, July 2, 1973, at 3:30 pm (EST), between The Price Is Right (1972) and The Secret Storm (1954). The panel consisted of Michael Landon, Vicki Lawrence, Jack Klugman, Jo Ann Pflug, Richard Dawson, and Anita Gillette. Klugman agreed to appear if his wife, Brett Somers, appeared as a panelist on a later date, along with Charles Nelson Reilly and Betty White. Somers, Reilly, and White debuted on the panel on July 16, 1973, and appeared for the next 9 seasons.

As IMBD went on to document, at first, "the show played things straight. Producer Mark Goodson didn't want it to be a comedy within a game, like NBC's Hollywood Squares. However, ratings shot up after one celebrity answered a question with 'boobs.' It became the most popular show on daytime television. The comedy angle also appealed to teens, who typically avoided game shows.

"Originally, when the final match was played, the contestant was allowed to choose a panelist to try and match answers with. Most picked Richard Dawson. The Star Wheel was introduced in 1978. The contestant had to match answers with whichever celebrity the wheel stopped on. If the wheel stopped on a lucky star, the prize would be doubled to $10,000 on CBS, and $20,000 on the syndicated version. The first time the 'Star Wheel' was utilized, it stopped on Richard Dawson, and the other celebrities tried to leave the set.

As IMDN continued to report, "A week of episodes was usually shot in one day. During breaks, panelists could change outfits and get something to eat. Food and drinks, including alcohol, were provided. Gene Rayburn and the panelists sometimes seem tipsy on Thursday and Friday episodes."

Another interesting bit of trivia involved Star Trek star, William Shatner. As IMBD.com revealed, TV's famed Captain Kirk was the first choice to host Family Feud. Dawson only received the job when Dawson threatened to minimalize his participation in Match Game.

To read more about Match Game, click here.