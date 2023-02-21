"Snowmen" Renderings Delight Children's Hospital

A "mouse" snowman Photo by Generation Wild

According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A unique project that brings joy to a Colorado children’s hospital is back this winter—and the best thing about it are the strangers who pull on their boots so they can 'Say Hi with a Snowman.'

"For the third year in a row," GNN reported, "...kids who are stuck in Children’s Hospital Colorado can draw their version of a 'perfect snowman’ and their artwork is matched with volunteers who bring the snowmen drawings to life.

"The 2023 campaign opens today for families who want to participate and runs to the end of March, traditionally Colorado’s snowiest month. Families interested in building snowmen can sign up online. They will be paired with a patient and—after bringing the frosty design to life—they’ll submit photos or videos for the Children’s Colorado team to share with the artists."

As GNN documented, "The initiative was launched in 2021 by Generation Wild, in partnership with the Denver hospital, to try to cheer up young patients during the pandemic. Since then, around 200 families have created real-life snowmen and sent pictures, along with anecdotes and letters of encouragement.

"The campaign’s publicity team told GNN that they’ve never had submissions originate from outside of Colorado—but with our global audience, that is likely to change."

"Generation Wild is an effort created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) with state lottery funding to reconnect kids with nature by increasing the amount of time they spend outside in unsupervised playtime," GNN noted.

"Great Outdoors Colorado invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces. And since voters approved its formation in 1992, ‘GOCO’ has funded more than 5,600 projects in urban and rural areas in all 64 counties without any tax dollar support," GNN concluded.