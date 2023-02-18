Don Lays a "Lemon" as CNN's Female TV Co-Horts Revolt

Photo by CNN/MEGA

According to entertainment journalist Whitney Vasquez and RadarOnline, Don Lemon upset more than just TV viewers after he said presidential hopeful Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" at 51 years old.

As Vasquez learned, Lemon's CNN This Morning co-anchor Poppy Harlow, 40, "was furious at Lemon, rushing off the set for a 'well-timed' bathroom break following the tense exchange. Their other co-host, Kaitlan Collins, 30, already had a previous run-in with Lemon and followed her Poppy after her abrupt exit."

Harlow and Collins' association with Lemon has “been smoldering for months,” an insider recently told the New York Post, adding that CNN boss Chris Licht "isn’t doing anything about it."

“This ongoing situation is frustrating,” the source said, referring to Lemon’s behavior at work. “His comments were misogynistic and sexist.”

As Vasquez continued to document, "While Chris is allegedly not concerned about his broken morning show trio, network employees are and peppered the honcho with questions about what to do regarding Lemon's attitude during a staff meeting with Licht on Thursday." And as RadarOnline.com reported, "Lemon shocked his female co-hosts when he age-shamed South Carolina's Republican governor after she put her hat into the 2024 presidential race."

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said during this morning's live broadcast. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in her prime is in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Harlow challenged Lemon's misguided perception, but he kept going. "Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” he said in his defense. “Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s and 40s.”

Lemon added, “I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.”

"Hours later," Vasquez noted, "Lemon apologized on Twitter — which fell on deaf ears."

As Vasquez concluded, "Lemon's comments about Haley come after his spat with Collins was made public, in which he 'screamed' at her and accused her of 'interrupting' him following their December 8 broadcast. Collins was 'visibly upset' after being scolded by the 56-year-old anchor and ran out of the newsroom, leaving staffers 'shaken.' As for Harlow, an insider snapped that 'as a woman in her prime, Poppy Harlow does use the bathroom."