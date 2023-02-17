Kevin Dobson: A Look Back at the Dynamic Life and Career of the Charismatic Star of "Knots Landing" and "Kojak"

Photo by UInterview.com

As the star of TV shows like Kojak and Knot's Landing, he was considered one of Hollywood's most affable actors.

Unfortunately, as entertainment journalist Melissa Roberto and Fox News documented in 2020, Kevin Dobson died at the age of 77.

As Roberto went on to report, Dobson had also appeared on the daytime soaps, Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful, among several other television shows and movies .

Dobson's representative, Arthur Toretzk, then also told The Hollywood Reporter that his client passed away in a Stockton, Calif., hospital after struggling with an autoimmune deficiency.

The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, of which Dobson was a member and chairman, announced the following on Facebook at the time.

"The United Veterans Council regrets to inform you that our former Chairman and Army Veteran Kevin Dobson passed away...Sunday, September 6th, 2020 due to medical complications. Our condolences to his family and May He Rest In Peace. More information will be posted about his funeral services once available."

"Kevin Dobson was always willing to help local veterans organizations," the group went on to relay, sharing a video of the actor's speech for that year's Fourth of July virtual parade. The organization defined the performer as an 'Army Veteran, Veterans Rights Activist,' and a film and TV actor."

As Roberto further documented via IMDB.com, "Dobson's start in television began in the late '60s. He appeared on The Doctors in 1969. Dobson is known for the role of Detective Bobby Crocker on Kojak in the 1970s. He held the role for five years, starring in 117 episodes."

After portraying M. "Mack" Patrick McKenzie on Knotts Landing from 1982 to 1993, Dobson would go on to appear in TV shows like Touched By an Angel, the reboot of Burke's Law, If Someone Had Known, and Voice from the Grave.

In 1997, made many Knots Landing fans happy when he appeared in the mini-series Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac.

His feature films include Midway (1976, opposite Henry Fonda), and All Night Long (1981, opposite Barbra Streisand as his wife).

As Roberto also revealed, "Dobson had long been an advocate of veterans after serving as a military policeman in the Army."