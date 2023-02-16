"Foster Child": Buddy ("Mayberry, R.F.D.") Foster's Revealing Bio of His Sister and Oscar-Winning Actress Jodie Foster

When Buddy Foster's biography of his sister Jodie Foster was first published in 1997, CNN called it "a sibling rivalry that's taken to the airwaves."

That is to say, the Osscar-winning Jodie Foster was not pleased that her brother Buddy Foster, the former child star of TV shows like Mayberry, R.F.D., had penned a revealing book about her, titled, Foster Child: A Biography of Jodie Foster.

As CNN continued to report, Buddy appeared to be "genuinely awed by his sister," the iconic star of movies like The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.

But Jodie took issue with his claim that, among other things, their mother had a romance with another woman and his assumption that his sister is either gay or bisexual.

As Buddy describes his sister in Foster Child, "This brilliant woman that succeeded to every success, climbed every hill there was possible."

"There's going to be a lot of people who pick it up because of Jodie Foster, but what they're going to find is a psychological and sociological background of this family," Buddy told CNN in 1997.

Some of Buddy's side of the story prove stunning. "I grew up with two gay parents," he said. "I had my Aunt Jo and my mother" [Lucius Fisher Foster].

Buddy, who said the sexuality of his sister and his mother is only a small portion of the book, contended his objective at the time was not to "out" his mother. "I always figured everyone knew. I mean, it was just one of those things," he relayed. "I don't understand 'outing.' What's the importance? I just grew up with her that way and in this relationship with who we call my Aunt Jo."

In a statement to the press from 1997, Jodie called her brother a "distant acquaintance" motivated solely by greed and sour grapes. "I feel sad for him. Mostly, I feel sad for my 69-year-old mother, who has spent her life struggling to raise four children on her own," she added. "Buddy has done nothing but break her heart his whole life. That's a kind of sadness no mother will ever get over."

His sister's response startled Buddy, who said, "I'm a little surprised that she made a statement. She's never made a statement. People have been asking me all week, 'What's Jodie gonna say about this' and I said, 'I really don't think she's gonna say anything.' Well...I was wrong."

Despite the controversy, Buddy maintained his version of Jodie's story is worth telling. As he concluded, "This is ... a real family story of how people have made it and how you can turn obstacles into opportunities."

In the meantime, according to Wikipedia.com, Lucius Fisher Foster is still alive, while Jodie Foster has long stepped out of the closet.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

