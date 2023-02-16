Dueling Divas: Raquel Welch and Her Feud with Mae West, Who She Thought Was a Man

Photo by TwixMix.Tumblr.com

According to DailyActor.com, Raquel Welch, who died at 82 on February 15, 2023, believed that her former co-star, Mae West, from the 1970s film cult classic, Myra Breckinridge, was a man.

As documented by journalist Sara Luoma on DailyActor, "West, who was not only an actress and a screenwriter but a sex symbol in her time, gave Welch the feeling she was a man after losing a fingernail, as confirmed by SeattlePi."

“She never worked before 5 PM," Welch said of West, "and she also never moved by herself, so the limo that took her to the studio, to her dressing room, also brought her onto the set. So they had to open the huge door where they load in scenery. She was kind of like a piece of scenery!

As Welch continued to reveal, she approached West and said, "Hi, it’s Raquel. 'Remember?"

Welch said West "sort of extended her hand to me and I went to kiss the ring and one false fingernail painted silver fell to the floor. I looked at the hand and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m getting a vibe.’ I really think she’s a man!"

"At this point in her life," Welch continued to express, "all bets are off and you’re not going to be able to doll it up that much. I would say it’s pretty accurate that she resembled a dock worker in drag.

Luoma reported how Welch shared her opinions during a 2012 film retrospective held in New York in her honor, at which the star also address her on-set feud with West.

“I had this beautiful dress and it was black with a big white ruffle around the neck and a black velvet hat, based on a costume that was worn by Greta Garbo," Welch said. "It was very chic and I couldn’t wait to wear it. (Costume designer) Theodora Van Runkle designed it for the scene with Mae West because she was wearing all white with black trim, so this would be perfect.”

“Apparently," Welch continued, "Mae got wind of the fact that I was wearing this exquisite dress and I went to the studio that day for our scene together. I got coiffed, got my hair done, and went to the closet to get the dress and it wasn’t there. I asked my dresser what happened to the dress and she said, ‘It’s been confiscated. Mae does not want you to wear that dress. You can wear the red dress that you wore in the last scene! Mae had approval over everything that was worn on the set...The producer said, ‘It’s (dress) a non-color and nobody gets to wear non-colors in the movie but Mae.’”

Although Welch said she enjoyed working with West, who died in 1980, the two performers never film their last-intended-sequence together. “For the scene, we never appeared in a two-shot together. She left after she did her lines and I had someone off-camera reading her lines and I had to pretend she was there.”

Hopefully, Welch and West have by now worked things out elsewhere beyond the screen.