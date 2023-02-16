"Live" TV Talk Show Replaces Ryan Seacrest with Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thZCL_0kpc7WCM00
Photo byworldtimetodays.com

According to reports by various media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly and Yahoo! Entertainment News, Ryan Seacrest is exiting Live With Kelly and Ryan.

As Yahoo! reported, "The talk-show personality announced on Thursday's live episode that he will exit the ABC morning series after joining as a cohost in 2017. Kelly Ripa's husband — and longtime Live fill-in — Mark Consuelos will permanently replace him when the show rebrands as Live With Kelly and Mark.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride, and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Seacrest praised the "trust and bond" he has with Ripa, who called Seacrest "family" as he also confirmed that he'll come back to guest-host across new episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark.

"I love the fact that we get a chance to sit here every day and connect with you in your homes," Seacrest said, getting emotional during the telecast before ending his announcement with a joke. "This show really comes together because of an incredible family of people, many of which have been here long before me. They come in every day with a great attitude, a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs, and we put this show on. I have to tell you, I never thought a television show of this caliber was winged so much."

In a separate statement, Ripa relayed, "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion, and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

As Yahoo! journalist Joey Nolfi documented, "Seacrest initially signed on to appear on the series for three seasons but later decided to stay for six. Ripa joined the program in 2001, following beloved host Kathie Lee Gifford's departure from the project she helped popularize alongside Regis Philbin in 1988. In addition to his work on Live, Seacrest hosts ABC's American Idol competition series, his own radio show, and ABC's annual New Year's Eve telecast."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
27K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Los Angeles, CA

Broadway Comes To Hollywood: The Year Ahead

New York continues its musical trek in Los Angeles. At least, with musical theater productions. According to entertainment journalist Eric Pedersen Deadline.com, "Broadway in Hollywood has tuned up the slate of musicals for its 2023-24 season. Headed to the Pantages Theatre stage starting late this year are the touring productions of MJ The Musical, The Wiz, Chicago The Musical, Girl from the North Country,Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, and Company.

Read full story

New Psychotherapy Approved in Australia for Depression and PTSD

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "Australia’s version of the FDA surprised the nation in early February when they announced that psilocybin and MDMA would be considered medicines, and prescribable by psychiatrists for various mental health disorders by July."

Read full story

Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field World Record

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A 41-year-old world record in women’s track and field stands no longer after a young Dutch speed demon smashed it in front of her home crowd."

Read full story

The Various Mysteries of Egypt: A Closer Look at the Pyramids, and More

According to the Candian Museum of History (CMH), "Ancient Egypt -- a land of mysteries. No other civilization has so captured the imagination of scholars and laypeople alike. Mystery surrounds its origins, its religion, and its monumental architecture: colossal temples, pyramids, and the enormous Sphinx. The Egyptian pyramids are the most famous of all the ancient monuments, the only remaining wonder of the seven wonders of the ancient world."

Read full story

Darlene Conley: A Look Back at the Life and Career of Daytime TV's "Bold and Beautiful" Star

According to IMDB.com, actress Darlene Conley, who died at 72 in 2007, received two Emmy Award nominations as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Read full story

James Doohan: Recalling the Original "Scotty" From The First "Star Trek" TV Series and Film Franchise

That immortal request was spoken by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on various editions of the original Star Trek TV series and feature film franchise. But the response would always come from James Doohan's Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott.

Read full story

Morey Amsterdam: "The Human Joke Machine" of TV's "Dick Van Dyke Show," Many Other Shows, the Stage, and Movies

He was the funny guy always ready with the perfect quip. Known to all who loved him as "The Human Joke Machine," actor, singer, and comedian Morey Amsterdam did it all. Best known as Buddy Sorrell on the 1960s classic TV sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Amsterdam was a funny force to be reckoned with. And that was especially the case with Van Dyke co-star Richard Deacon, who played Sorrell's foil, Mel Cooley.

Read full story

Marion Lorne: So Much More Than The Bumbling But Lovable, Doorknob-Collecting Witch Aunt Clara From TV's "Bewitched"

She collected doorknobs as Aunt Clara on Bewitched and in real life. She even once thought she was a witch behind the cameras. But actress Marion Lorne was a classically trained actress who delivered countless performances beyond playing Elizabeth Montgomery's confused and flighty relative.

Read full story
9 comments

Bill Daily: Recalling the "Congenial, Unassuming & Always Ingratiating" Actor From "I Dream of Jeannie" & "Bob Newhart"

He may have been just the third banana in a uniform on I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show, but actor Bill Daily was adored by friends, family, colleagues, and millions of TV fans.

Read full story

David Nivens' Scandalous Memoir: "Bring on the Empty Horses"

According to Hadley Hall Meares and Vanity Fair, David Niven’s 1975 memoir, Bring on the Empty Horses, "has long been considered by those in the know—including (strangely enough) conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr.—one of the best books ever written about Hollywood in its studio-system heyday."

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

John Wilkes Booth: The Final Days of the Man Who Shot Lincoln

According to journalist Lindsey Konkel and History.com, "On the night of April 14, 1865, well-known stage actor John Wilkes Booth slipped into the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head, mortally wounding him. Booth may have fired the bullet that assassinated the president, but he didn’t act alone."

Read full story
4 comments

Bob Denver and Dawn Wells: The Marijuana Connection Between the Beloved Stars of TV's "Gilligan's Island"

According to journalist John Jamison and TheOutsider.com, "The late Bob Denver will forever be remembered by loyal fans of the classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island as the bumbling first mate. His character wasn’t the brightest of the castaways, but his endearing personality made him a fan favorite. And more than 50 years after the show first aired, [viewers] are still delighted when they return to it or come across it for the first time."

Read full story

Ernest Borgnine: Shocking Revelations about the Oscar-Winning Star of "The Poseidon Adventure" and TV's "McHale's Navy"

According to IMDB.com, "Ernest Borgnine has often stated that acting was his greatest passion. His amazing 61-year career (1951-2012) included appearances in well over 100 feature films and as a regular in three television series, as well as voice-overs in animated films."

Read full story
31 comments
Belvedere, CA

Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance: Their Solid Friendship

According to journalist Liz McNeil and People Magazine, "On a summer day in August 1979, Lucille Ball came to Belvedere, California, to bid farewell to her friend and beloved costar Vivian Vance.

Read full story
1 comments

"Precious" Rare Twin Tiger Cubs Are Born at UK Zoo

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Secret cameras have captured the amazing moment two incredibly rare tiger cubs were born at a UK zoo. The tiny twins arrived at Chester Zoo on January 7th to proud first-time parents, tiger mom Kasarna and her partner Dash."

Read full story
1 comments

Neutron Star Collision in Space Amazes Astrononmers

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Astronomers just finished putting into words the first observation of a 'kilonova,' or the merger of two neutron stars."

Read full story

Anne Baxter: The Remarkable Career But Tragic Death of "The Ten Commandments" and "All About Eve" Star

Actress Anne Baxter was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on May 7, 1923. On December 12, 1985, she died of a stroke in New York at only 62. In between it all, Baxter lived a full life and enjoyed an eclectic career. Here are some highlights.

Read full story
4 comments

Meredith MacRae: The Tragic Death of the "Petticoat Junction" Star and Daughter of Gordon MacRae and Sheila MacRae

She was the fourth actress to have been cast as Billie Jo Bradley in TV's beloved country-comedy, Petticoat Junction. But she is the Billie Jo that is best remembered. Her real name is Meredith MacRae.

Read full story
67 comments

"I Can't Believe I Ate The Whole Thing": A Look Behind-the-Scenes of TV's Classic Alka-Seltzer Commercial

As documented by journalist Jacob Shelton, and GroovyHistory.com, "Certain TV commercial catchphrases from the 1970s stand out as landmarks, as famous as any movie quote. Alka-Seltzer's 'I can't believe I ate the whole thing,' from 1972, is at the top of that list (along with other gems like Life Cereal's 'Mikey likes it' and Tootsie Pop's 'How Many Licks?')."

Read full story
1 comments

William Hopper: The Tragic Death of the "Perry Mason" Star

He was known as "Detective Paul Drake" on the acclaimed original version of TV's Perry Mason series from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s. He was also the son of gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. His name was William Hopper and he died from a stroke in 1970.

Read full story
61 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy