"Dallas" Star Patrick Duffy and the Horrific Murder of His Parents

According to People Magazine, in 1986, Patrick Duffy was "flying high, enjoying fame and the success" as Bobby Ewing on of the hit prime-time TV soap opera Dallas when "suddenly, unthinkable tragedy struck."

In November of that year, Duffy's parents were shot and killed at a bar they owned in Montana. The gunmen, Sean A. Wentz and Kenneth A. Miller, both 19 at the time, were found guilty of the murders and sentenced to jail. As People continued to report, Miller was eventually released on parole in 2007.

But as the Los Angeles Times documented in 1986, upon first learning of the tragedy, Duffy flew from Los Angeles to Montana. Leonard Katzman, then executive producer of Dallas, said in a statement: “It goes without saying that everyone is overcome with grief...Our only concern is for Patrick and his family.”

As People chronicled, during the period of his mother and father's brutal murder, Duffy, who also starred in the brief, but iconic TV '70s sci-fi series, Man From Atlantis, had already been a practicing Buddhist for 15 years. Now, nearly 50 years, the actor is still practicing that belief, which he has long credited for helping him deal with the trauma of losing his parents in such a horrific manner.

“There was something about the eternity of life that had set deep inside me,” he told People in 2020. “As horrific as that was, I didn’t feel disconnected from them.”

The actor, who is additionally known for the 1990's hit sitcom, Step by Step (co-starring Suzanne Three's Company Sommers), and for recent holiday TV-movies like Once Upon a Main Street (which aired in 2020), told People: “Many...have come up to me and said, ‘When I lost my mom or dad, I remember how you said you never really felt like you lost them. I thought, as long as I can make something out of it, I’ll be okay.”

Duffy's wife, ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser (who died of cancer in 2017) had first introduced him to Buddhism. “That has been essential to my life for the last 48 years,” concluded Duffy, who has recently found new love with Happy Days actress Linda Purl. “I apply those lessons, hopefully from the time I wake up. Even if I’m by myself, I try. I certainly don’t succeed all the time, but I try to take inventory at the end of the day and say, ‘Was the total output of my life more positive than negative?'"

That's a balanced and courageous philosophy for a balanced and courageous human being.