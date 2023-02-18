DeForest Kelley: A Look Back at "Star Trek's" Original "Dr. McCoy"

Photo by TrekNews.com

His character was the "emotional" part of the famed Star Trek "Triad" of personalities including William Shatner's "stable" Captain Kirk, and Leonard Nimoy's "logical" half-human/half-Vulcan Mr. Spock. His name was DeForest Kelley and he played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, the somewhat curmudgeon but affable physician on the original Trek series, the animated sequel, and the subsequent initial big-screen feature films.

According to Heavy.com, People Magazine published a tribute to the actor following his death from stomach cancer on June 11, 1999. As noted by those media outlets, Kelley rarely acted after appearing in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. However, he loved reliving his Star Trek days by talking to fans at conventions.

As Heavy.com went on to report, Kelley "spent his last days with his wife, who was in the same hospital with a broken leg. Longtime friend, and producer A.C. Lyles, told People that Kelly was more concerned with his wife’s leg than his own life in those last few days.

At the time of Kelley’s passing, the cause of his demise was unknown. Many media outlets, such as Variety and The LA Times, reported that hospital officials would only say that he died after a long battle with a chronic illness. A few weeks after Kelley's passing Lyles told People that his friend died following an 18-month-long battle with stomach cancer.

As Heavy.com continued to reveal, Kristine M. Smith, another close personal friend of the Kelleys, spoke to The Spectrum about the end of DeForest's life for a tribute piece the publication did in 2016. She told the publication that even as he got sicker, Kelley kept his illness well hidden from all but his closest friends. Smith said that his main concern was making sure others were not fretting about him.

Smith also explained why Kelley never publicly announced his illness. He adored his fans, especially the "Trekkies" and "Trekkers" (the more sophisticated sector of the lot, who are focused more on the show's philosophies than its trivial aspects).

As Heavy.com also noted, Smith said Kelley always answered letters and cards personally, even after he began to get sick. He told her that he knew publicly announcing his illness would lead to a deluge of fan mail and that he was in no condition to answer each card and letter personally. When Smith suggested sending a form letter, Kelley vehemently objected. He told her he’d continue to sign pictures for as long as he could, which he did up until the end.

According to Variety’s tribute to the actor, published shortly after his death, Kelley had wanted to be a real doctor from a very young age. His childhood hero was his uncle, the doctor who’d helped bring him into the world. However, he couldn’t afford to go to medical school. He ended up acting almost by accident. He made it onto the cast for a local stage production and just kept acting from that day forward.