Original "Perry Mason" Star William Talman Was Arrested and Fired for Lewd and Vagrant Behavior

Fictional TV District Attorney Hamilton Burger would be shocked to learn about certain real-life exploits of the all-too-real actor William Talman, who played Burger on the original, long-running legal series, Perry Mason.

According to InvisbleThemePark.com [ITP], Talman, who died from lung cancer in 1968, made some unhealthy choices in his personal life.

As ITP documented, "Talman is less-known as a truly effective noir actor, especially in the title role in The Hitch-Hiker. There, Talman–and his reptile eyes that don’t fully close at night–menace a driver and his passenger who simply were out for a fishing trip and made the mistake of helping a hitchhiker. At only 71 minutes and with no substories, The Hitch-Hiker truly qualifies for that overused word applied to so many thrillers: taut.

"Affable and well-liked," ITP reported, "Talman also heroically put his name and face on an anti-smoking commercial filmed before his death–due to smoking. The effort was heroic because he was in the last few weeks of his life and doing poorly. The morning of the shoot, he’d been at the hospital for cobalt treatments.

"In 1960, Talman engaged in a scandalous act that got him temporarily fired from his sweet TV D.A. job. On March 12 [of that year], Talman and seven others were arrested at 1156 N. Curson Ave., West Hollywood on narcotics charges after officers found marijuana. It was a Saturday, so unlikely that Talman would be filming any of the Perry Mason shows that day. Talman lived over the hill in Sherman Oaks. at 15426 Valley Vista Blvd, a convenient place to hop onto the San Diego Freeway to the studios.

It wasn’t just any marijuana party but a “nude marijuana party,” according to the Los Angeles Mirror-News, March 14, 1960. Plus, officers found “dirty movies, spicy books, and lewd photos.”

"The N. Curson apartment," ITC relayed, "part of a building supposedly built by Charlie Chaplin, was rented by ad exec Richard Reibold. Besides Talman, the group consisted of Reibold, Talman’s friend, James H. (Jimmie) Baker, Peter, and Suzanne Hespelt, and three women, in their twenties or thirties: a Mrs. Peggy Louise Flannigan, a Mrs. Willie Donovan, and all-around bad girl, Miss Lola DeWitt.

According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, dated March 14, 1960, Sheriff’s Capt. Richard B. Brooks said, "We found seven people, all nude, in one bedroom. Some were on the floor and some were on the twin beds. When we saw the nudes we summoned the vice squad and officers from there helped us."

According to the Mirror-News, Mr. and Mrs. Hespelt were “fraternizing” with Miss DeWitt. Fames H. Baker was “paired” with Mrs. Donovan; Talman was with Mrs. Flannigan.

Consequently, Talman was fired from Perry Mason. But after lobbying from Mason producer Gail Patrick, he was eventually hired back.

"Charges were dropped against the entire group," ITP concluded.

But what a case!

