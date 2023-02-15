Raquel Welch Dies at 82: Iconic Star of "One Million Years B.C.," "Fantastic Voyage," and "Seinfeld"

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

According to various media reports, including those by TMZ.com, and the New York Post, actress Raquel Welch, "who rose to fame as a sex symbol of the 1960s, died Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 82."

“Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television, and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her rep said in a statement to The Post.

As the Post went on to document, Welch "burst into Hollywood in her initial roles" in films like One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage. The rep continued, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Raquel's long resume also included the movies Bedazzled, and Myra Breckinridge and, as the Post clarified, "a memorable turn on the sitcom Seinfeld. But it was her breakout role in the 1966 sci-fi movie Fantastic Voyage that made her a household name and cemented her sex symbol status.

“My co-star was Stephen Boyd, who was not hard on the eyes. I had a terrible crush on him. I was too scared to say anything about it because it was my first big movie with Fox, and I was in with a lot of heavyweights,” Welch told The Post in 2012 about her role as a medical team member who worked to save an injured diplomat’s life. “I had one really important line to say, and it was something to do with oxygenation, which I had written down on a piece of scenery so I could glance at it before they called me. It was kind of silly.”

Welch is a two-time Golden Globe nominee, winning the musical/comedy motion picture award in 1975 for her performance in The Three Musketeers, which starred Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston. “My first day on set, Faye Dunaway comes over to me all dolled up, and she was so cute. She said, ‘Darling, I just want you to know, I’m a big fan of yours. But don’t you know, they’re all just waiting for us to tear each other’s eyes out. So let’s have fun with them,'” Welch told The Post in 2012.

“Everyone on set was going, ‘Uh-oh, here they come,’ standing there watching. And Faye gets out her fan and starts fanning herself, saying, ‘Darling, I adore your work.’ And I say, ‘Everything you do is genius!’ Everyone was so disappointed.”

In 1995, Welch was named one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” by Empire Magazine. “I was happy that I had got a break so I could have my career, but at the same time, it was like: ’This isn’t me. But this is what I have to do because this is my ticket to ride,’” she wrote of her One Million Years B.C. role in her memoir Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. “I’m not in a position to just say: ‘Oh, no, wait a minute. You’ve got it all wrong. I’d like to do Shakespeare.’”

Hugh Hefner once said Welch was the “woman that I most wanted to have in the magazine” because she seemed “ageless.” “Raquel Welch, one of the last of the classic sex symbols, came from the era when you could be considered the sexiest woman in the world without taking your clothes off,” Hefner wrote in “Playboy: The Celebrities.”

“She declined to do complete nudity, and I yielded gracefully," Hefner concluded. "The pictures prove her point.”