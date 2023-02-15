Raquel Welch Dies at 82: Iconic Star of "One Million Years B.C.," "Fantastic Voyage," and "Seinfeld"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGyfR_0kod5Lnt00
Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

According to various media reports, including those by TMZ.com, and the New York Post, actress Raquel Welch, "who rose to fame as a sex symbol of the 1960s, died Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 82."

“Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television, and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her rep said in a statement to The Post.

As the Post went on to document, Welch "burst into Hollywood in her initial roles" in films like One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage. The rep continued, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Raquel's long resume also included the movies Bedazzled, and Myra Breckinridge and, as the Post clarified, "a memorable turn on the sitcom Seinfeld. But it was her breakout role in the 1966 sci-fi movie Fantastic Voyage that made her a household name and cemented her sex symbol status.

“My co-star was Stephen Boyd, who was not hard on the eyes. I had a terrible crush on him. I was too scared to say anything about it because it was my first big movie with Fox, and I was in with a lot of heavyweights,” Welch told The Post in 2012 about her role as a medical team member who worked to save an injured diplomat’s life. “I had one really important line to say, and it was something to do with oxygenation, which I had written down on a piece of scenery so I could glance at it before they called me. It was kind of silly.”

Welch is a two-time Golden Globe nominee, winning the musical/comedy motion picture award in 1975 for her performance in The Three Musketeers, which starred Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston. “My first day on set, Faye Dunaway comes over to me all dolled up, and she was so cute. She said, ‘Darling, I just want you to know, I’m a big fan of yours. But don’t you know, they’re all just waiting for us to tear each other’s eyes out. So let’s have fun with them,'” Welch told The Post in 2012.

“Everyone on set was going, ‘Uh-oh, here they come,’ standing there watching. And Faye gets out her fan and starts fanning herself, saying, ‘Darling, I adore your work.’ And I say, ‘Everything you do is genius!’ Everyone was so disappointed.”

In 1995, Welch was named one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” by Empire Magazine. “I was happy that I had got a break so I could have my career, but at the same time, it was like: ’This isn’t me. But this is what I have to do because this is my ticket to ride,’” she wrote of her One Million Years B.C. role in her memoir Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. “I’m not in a position to just say: ‘Oh, no, wait a minute. You’ve got it all wrong. I’d like to do Shakespeare.’”

Hugh Hefner once said Welch was the “woman that I most wanted to have in the magazine” because she seemed “ageless.” “Raquel Welch, one of the last of the classic sex symbols, came from the era when you could be considered the sexiest woman in the world without taking your clothes off,” Hefner wrote in “Playboy: The Celebrities.”

“She declined to do complete nudity, and I yielded gracefully," Hefner concluded. "The pictures prove her point.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
27K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

New Psychotherapy Approved in Australia for Depression and PTSD

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "Australia’s version of the FDA surprised the nation in early February when they announced that psilocybin and MDMA would be considered medicines, and prescribable by psychiatrists for various mental health disorders by July."

Read full story

Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field World Record

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A 41-year-old world record in women’s track and field stands no longer after a young Dutch speed demon smashed it in front of her home crowd."

Read full story

The Various Mysteries of Egypt: A Closer Look at the Pyramids, and More

According to the Candian Museum of History (CMH), "Ancient Egypt -- a land of mysteries. No other civilization has so captured the imagination of scholars and laypeople alike. Mystery surrounds its origins, its religion, and its monumental architecture: colossal temples, pyramids, and the enormous Sphinx. The Egyptian pyramids are the most famous of all the ancient monuments, the only remaining wonder of the seven wonders of the ancient world."

Read full story

Darlene Conley: A Look Back at the Life and Career of Daytime TV's "Bold and Beautiful" Star

According to IMDB.com, actress Darlene Conley, who died at 72 in 2007, received two Emmy Award nominations as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Read full story

James Doohan: Recalling the Original "Scotty" From The First "Star Trek" TV Series and Film Franchise

That immortal request was spoken by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on various editions of the original Star Trek TV series and feature film franchise. But the response would always come from James Doohan's Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott.

Read full story

Morey Amsterdam: "The Human Joke Machine" of TV's "Dick Van Dyke Show," Many Other Shows, the Stage, and Movies

He was the funny guy always ready with the perfect quip. Known to all who loved him as "The Human Joke Machine," actor, singer, and comedian Morey Amsterdam did it all. Best known as Buddy Sorrell on the 1960s classic TV sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Amsterdam was a funny force to be reckoned with. And that was especially the case with Van Dyke co-star Richard Deacon, who played Sorrell's foil, Mel Cooley.

Read full story

Marion Lorne: So Much More Than The Bumbling But Lovable, Doorknob-Collecting Witch Aunt Clara From TV's "Bewitched"

She collected doorknobs as Aunt Clara on Bewitched and in real life. She even once thought she was a witch behind the cameras. But actress Marion Lorne was a classically trained actress who delivered countless performances beyond playing Elizabeth Montgomery's confused and flighty relative.

Read full story
9 comments

Bill Daily: Recalling the "Congenial, Unassuming & Always Ingratiating" Actor From "I Dream of Jeannie" & "Bob Newhart"

He may have been just the third banana in a uniform on I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show, but actor Bill Daily was adored by friends, family, colleagues, and millions of TV fans.

Read full story

David Nivens' Scandalous Memoir: "Bring on the Empty Horses"

According to Hadley Hall Meares and Vanity Fair, David Niven’s 1975 memoir, Bring on the Empty Horses, "has long been considered by those in the know—including (strangely enough) conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr.—one of the best books ever written about Hollywood in its studio-system heyday."

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

John Wilkes Booth: The Final Days of the Man Who Shot Lincoln

According to journalist Lindsey Konkel and History.com, "On the night of April 14, 1865, well-known stage actor John Wilkes Booth slipped into the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head, mortally wounding him. Booth may have fired the bullet that assassinated the president, but he didn’t act alone."

Read full story
4 comments

Bob Denver and Dawn Wells: The Marijuana Connection Between the Beloved Stars of TV's "Gilligan's Island"

According to journalist John Jamison and TheOutsider.com, "The late Bob Denver will forever be remembered by loyal fans of the classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island as the bumbling first mate. His character wasn’t the brightest of the castaways, but his endearing personality made him a fan favorite. And more than 50 years after the show first aired, [viewers] are still delighted when they return to it or come across it for the first time."

Read full story

Ernest Borgnine: Shocking Revelations about the Oscar-Winning Star of "The Poseidon Adventure" and TV's "McHale's Navy"

According to IMDB.com, "Ernest Borgnine has often stated that acting was his greatest passion. His amazing 61-year career (1951-2012) included appearances in well over 100 feature films and as a regular in three television series, as well as voice-overs in animated films."

Read full story
31 comments
Belvedere, CA

Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance: Their Solid Friendship

According to journalist Liz McNeil and People Magazine, "On a summer day in August 1979, Lucille Ball came to Belvedere, California, to bid farewell to her friend and beloved costar Vivian Vance.

Read full story
1 comments

"Precious" Rare Twin Tiger Cubs Are Born at UK Zoo

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Secret cameras have captured the amazing moment two incredibly rare tiger cubs were born at a UK zoo. The tiny twins arrived at Chester Zoo on January 7th to proud first-time parents, tiger mom Kasarna and her partner Dash."

Read full story
1 comments

Neutron Star Collision in Space Amazes Astrononmers

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Astronomers just finished putting into words the first observation of a 'kilonova,' or the merger of two neutron stars."

Read full story

Anne Baxter: The Remarkable Career But Tragic Death of "The Ten Commandments" and "All About Eve" Star

Actress Anne Baxter was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on May 7, 1923. On December 12, 1985, she died of a stroke in New York at only 62. In between it all, Baxter lived a full life and enjoyed an eclectic career. Here are some highlights.

Read full story
4 comments

Meredith MacRae: The Tragic Death of the "Petticoat Junction" Star and Daughter of Gordon MacRae and Sheila MacRae

She was the fourth actress to have been cast as Billie Jo Bradley in TV's beloved country-comedy, Petticoat Junction. But she is the Billie Jo that is best remembered. Her real name is Meredith MacRae.

Read full story
67 comments

"I Can't Believe I Ate The Whole Thing": A Look Behind-the-Scenes of TV's Classic Alka-Seltzer Commercial

As documented by journalist Jacob Shelton, and GroovyHistory.com, "Certain TV commercial catchphrases from the 1970s stand out as landmarks, as famous as any movie quote. Alka-Seltzer's 'I can't believe I ate the whole thing,' from 1972, is at the top of that list (along with other gems like Life Cereal's 'Mikey likes it' and Tootsie Pop's 'How Many Licks?')."

Read full story
1 comments

William Hopper: The Tragic Death of the "Perry Mason" Star

He was known as "Detective Paul Drake" on the acclaimed original version of TV's Perry Mason series from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s. He was also the son of gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. His name was William Hopper and he died from a stroke in 1970.

Read full story
61 comments

Carolyn Jones: The Full Life and Tragic Death of "The Addams Family" Star

She became widely known for her role as Morticia Addams on the classic 1960s TV series, The Addams Family. But she was so much more. Her name was Carolyn Jones, and though she died in 1983, her legend lives on.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy