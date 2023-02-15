Jan and Dean Forever: The Triumphs and Heartaches of the Legendary Pop-Surf-Music Duo

Herbie J Pilato

They were part of the big surf music surge in the 1960s. But they were derailed by tragedies and challenges that altered their personal and professional lives.

According to FactsVerse.com, "Jan and Dean" was the name of an American rock duo consisting of William Jan Berry and Dean Ormsby Torrence. The duo helped pioneer the sound of surf rock, alongside contemporaries and friends the Beach Boys. Riding on the success of hit 1960s singles like 'Surf City and 'Dead Man’s Curve.' The duo continued performing together successfully up until William’s death in 2004. Join Facts Verse as we take a look at the tragic life and death of William Jan Berry.

"William Jan Berry was born on April 3, 1941, in Los Angeles, California. His father was an aeronautical engineer that worked with aviation legend Howard Hughes as the project manager of the Hughes H-4 Hercules or Spruce Goose. Dean Ormsby Torrence was also born in Los, Angeles, California, and was a little over a year of William’s senior.

"William and Dean met while the two were attending class together at Emerson Junior High School. Both boys were on the football team and continued playing football during their high school careers. The pair attended University High School. And it’s there that they began practicing singing in harmony while preparing for practice in the locker room.

As FactsVersse.com continued to report, "Once they realized their combined harmonic sound, "William and Dean got the idea to enter a talent competition that was being held by their school. With the help of fellow student Arnie Ginsberg, William Dean began practicing popular doo-wop songs in preparation for the event. They practiced in William’s parents’ garage, and William’s father provided the group with the necessary musical equipment."

In 1958, the revised and expanded group of William, Dean, and Arnie performed, and an original song titled, Jennie Lee, for a talent competition at University High School.

Arnie eventually lost interest in music and wanted to focus on school. After Dean’s return from the United States Army Reserve that he and William officially formed the duo of Jan and Dean.

According to FactsVerse.com, the duo's most successful period arrived in the middle of the 1960s, "not long after they had met and begun working with Brian Wilson. Brian Wilson helped the duo come up with some of their most successful songs, including 1963’s 'Surf City.' As well, the duo found itself greatly inspired by the Beach Boys’ sound."

According to FactsVerse.com, "One of Jan and Dean's more successful attempts at branching out into other mediums was The T.A.M.I Show. A concert film the duo hosted and performed in that also included several other major acts of the time, such as James Brown, the Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, and Chuck Berry. The film was released in 1964. That same year, the duo also recorded a song for the film Ride the Wild Surf."

If The T.A.M.I Show represented an incredibly successful multimedia venture for the duo of Jan and Dean, there were other ventures that were not so successful. The duo was said to have filmed two separate failed television pilots, one in 1963 and another in 1966. The first one is called "Surf Scene," and the second is titled "On the Run."

Although William and Dean had dynamic personas, live and in person, that failed to translate on screen. A few TV pilots did not work, and in 1965, production stopped for an intended movie, Easy Come, Easy Go.

One year later, William got into a serious car accident that resulted in him being partially paralyzed.

"Notably," as FactsVerse.com documents, "...the accident took place on Dead Man’s Curve, a curve on Sunset Boulevard that had been the titular subject of one of the duo’s most popular songs. Dean had continued his recording career without William, releasing the album Save for a Rainy Day in 1966. However, Dean began working with him again as soon as William had recovered adequately enough from the accident. The duo signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Records in 1967 and then released three unsuccessful singles. The duo then recorded an album titled Carnival of Sound that was shelved until 2010, years after William’s death."

As FactsVerse.com concluded, "With the release of 1978’s Dead Man’s Curve, Jan and Dean were immortalized as true surf rock legends. Following William’s demise, a celebration of the late singer’s life was held at the Roxy Theater on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. The event was held on April 18, 2004, and many of Jan and Dean’s contemporaries were present. Dean is still alive today and is currently still living in California. The elderly surf rock musician lives with his wife and their two daughters at their residence in Huntington Beach."

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

