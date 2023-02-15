23-Year-Old Woman Sets Record, Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

Rower Miriam Payne Photo by Atlantic Challenge / SWNS

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "A 23-year-old woman just set the Talisker Challenge record for the fastest solo row across the Atlantic.

"Departing from the Canary Islands on the 10th of December, Mariam Payne rowed 59 days, 16 hours, and 36 minutes, before arriving in Antigua [on February 3, 2023]."

As Corbley reported, "The extraordinary feat was accomplished to raise money for the east Yorkshire charity Wellbeing of Women and Mind, Hull and East Yorkshire for which more than €13,000 ($14,200) was raised."

“The last eight to 10 miles were actually really hard,” Payne told the BBC. “It’s that point where you know you’re there and you’ve done it, but you just have to finish it off. So eight miles is nothing in the grand scheme of 3,000 or whatever, but it felt like some of the longest.”

"The event was the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge," Corbley continued, "described as the toughest endurance event on Earth. No support is allowed—all food, water, and other necessities must be brought along."

Talisker described the Atlantic Challenge as such: “Sleep deprivation, hallucinations, hunger and the ultimate test of body and mind will be balanced by sighting incredible marine life, witnessing the breaking of a new day and sunsets that cannot be viewed by land.”

As Corbley went on to relay, "Payne rowed 15 hours per day alone in the vast Atlantic Ocean during 86°F days with strong winds. She spent Christmas Day rowing, and during parts of the journey was closer to the crew on the International Space Station than to anyone else."

“The week before last, I thought I wasn’t going to get the record anymore because the wind dropped and I was going nowhere,” she told The Guardian. “There was one day where I rowed for 18 hours and I got less than 10 miles, so that was pretty demoralizing. I could just feel the race record slipping away.”

Payne "received a burst of energy when, approaching Antigua," Corbley wrote. "She could hear the screams from her family and friends waiting for her."

GNN reported in January 2023 about the “FriendShip” —a team of 2 sets of twins, all of whom were brothers, who journeyed on the same quest.