Heather O'Roarke: The Near-Surreal Tragic Death and All-Too-Brief Life of the "Poltergeist" and "Happy Days" Star

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXp6L_0koHDltG00
Photo byNews.AmoMama.com

In 1985, she was the president of her 5th Grade Class and lived a normal childhood. But then her life took a tragic turn. After she became a popular actress, her mother claimed a wrong diagnosis was responsible for her demise. Her name was Heather O'Roarke, and she was only 12 years old when she died in 1988.

O'Roarke initially found fame when director Steven Spielberg cast him in the 1982 horror movie, Poltergeist. She would later play Linda Purl's TV daughter on the popular sitcom, Happy Days.

According to the July 1988 edition of Cinefantastique magazine, the only scene in Poltergeist that sincerely frightened her is when she had to hold onto the headboard, while a wind machine blew toys into the closet behind her. She fell apart; Spielberg stopped everything, put her in his arms, and said that she would not have to do that scene again.

As documented by entertainment historian Celia Foster on IMDB.com, O'Rourke was born on December 27, 1975, in Santee, San Diego, California, to Kathleen, a seamstress, and Michael O'Rourke, a construction worker. She had German, Danish, English, and Irish ancestry.

As Foster further reported, "Heather entered American cinematic pop culture before first grade. She was sitting alone in the MGM Commissary waiting for her mother when a stranger approached her asking her name."

"My name is Heather O'Rourke," she said. "But you're a stranger, and I can't talk to you."

When her mother returned, the stranger introduced himself as Spielberg. She failed her first audition when she laughed at a stuffed animal Spielberg presented her with. He thought she was just too young (she had just turned five), and he was actually looking for a girl at least 6 years old, but he saw something in her and asked her to come in a second time with a scary storybook.

As Foster continued to reveal, Spielherg "asked her to scream a lot. She screamed until she broke down in tears. The next day at the commissary, Spielberg told her and her family, 'I don't know what it is about her, but she's got the job.'"

O'Roarke "instantly became a star overnight and was easily recognized at her favorite theme park, Disneyland, and everywhere in California," Foster observed.

In addition to Happy Days, Heather was cast in recurring roles in various '80s TV shows like Webster, and The New Leave It to Beaver. Then, in 1986, the highly-anticipated sequel Poltergeist II: The Other Side premiered in theaters.

As Foster went on to explain, it was Heather's "riveting performance in this film that cemented her [place] in Hollywood history. In January 1987, Heather began to have flu-like symptoms and her legs and feet swelled. She was taken to Kaiser Hospital, and they confirmed it was only the flu, but when symptoms continued, they diagnosed her as having Crohn's Disease, a chronic inflammation of the intestine. She was on medication throughout the filming of her next project, Poltergeist III, and her cheeks were puffy in some scenes. She never complained during filming and did not appear sick to fellow cast members."

When filming for Poltergeist III was completed in June of 1988, and as Foster documented, "Heather and her family went on a road trip from Chicago, to New Orleans, to Orlando and all the way back to Lakeside where they lived at the time. Heather was well until January 31, 1988, Super Bowl Sunday. She was unable to keep anything in her stomach and crawled into bed with her parents that night, saying that she didn't feel well. The next morning, February 1, sitting at the breakfast table, she couldn't swallow her toast or Gatorade."

That's when her mother noticed that Heather's fingers were blue and her hands were cold. Kathleen called the doctor and was preparing to dress her daughter when Heather passed out on the kitchen floor. The paramedics arrived, and Heather insisted that she was "really okay." She was more concerned about missing school that day.

Unfortunately, as Foster concluded on IMDB.com, "In the ambulance, Heather suffered cardiac arrest and died on the operating table at 2:43 p.m. at the tender age of 12. Of all her achievements, Heather was proudest of being elected student body president of her 5th-Grade class in 1985."

