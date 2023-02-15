Hervé Villechaize: His Sad and Tragic Life Beyond Playing "Tattoo" on TV's Original "Fantasy Island"

Photo by ListChallenges.com

"The plane! The plane!"

Such are the immortal words heard at the opening of every episode of the original version of the classic TV series, Fantasy Island.

Every week on ABC from 1978 to 1984, actor Hervé Villechaize would recite that phrase as Tattoo, the charming assistant to Ricardo Montalban's mysterious Mr. Roarke.

But as Villechaize was winning over TV audiences, behind the scenes he was fighting a losing battle. The actor, who was just 3', 11" in height, struggled with depression and other health issues. Eventually, on September 4, 1993, Villachaize, diminutive in size but high and mighty in personality, committed suicide at age 50.

It was a sad ending to a complicated if full life. According to TheFamousPeople.com and NewsAmoMama.com, the actor was born Hervé Jean Pierre Villechaize in Paris, France.

A French-American, Villachaize is also best remembered as the villain’s assistant, Nick Nack, in the 1974 James Bond feature film, The Man with the Golden Gun.

Villachaize suffered from proportionate dwarfism and faced many difficulties. He learned painting at École des Beaux-Arts and became the youngest artist to have his work displayed at the Museum of Paris.

As a talented artist, Hervé attended Beaux-Arts School in Paris from the age of 16 until he moved to New York four years later to continue his studies.

Acting soon followed as Hervé started appearing in off-Broadway plays and avant-garde films and married Anne Sadowski in 1970, however, nine years later they divorced.

The actor later relocated to New York City and first worked as a visual artist. After appearing in a few off-Broadway productions, he began appearing in films and television. But Villechaize found it difficult to get by until The Man with the Golden Gun.

Then, too, came the immense success of Fantasy Island. But Villachaize was fired due to a dispute with the show's producers. He donated much of his time and effort to various social causes, and for one, advocated against child abuse.

But as reported by NewsAmoMama.com, he just could not seem to hold his own life together. “I dread not to see tomorrow. I dread dying. But I will die. In not too many tomorrows,” Hervé wrote in his 1983 proposal for his never published autobiography.

Villachaize grew up with three normal-sized brothers in Toulon, France. His surgeon father, Andre, and British mother Evelyn tried everything to help him as a child. “I was injected with bone marrow from sheep in Germany; I was studied at the Mayo Clinic in America. Then one day when I was 13, I said, ‘That’s it. I don’t want anything done to me ever again,’” Hervé recalled.

In an interview with Variety.com in 2018, Game of Thrones Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage, who played Villachaize in the biopic, My Dinner With Hervé, remembered when the actor’s star began to rise in Hollywood. “I felt like everybody did — especially somebody of my size — to be honest, as a young, angry gentleman, I was in judgment of the man. Why would he take these roles that sort of seem to be side-kicky and demeaning?”

Dinklage told Variety, “Then when you get to know who he was…there’s more to the story.”

Ironically, a sad story of a man who brought so much joy to the world.