Harriet: The Other Side of Ozzie - His Better Half Nelson

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaFtV_0knSZc1V00
Photo bythe Classic TV Preservation Society

She was the woman behind the man in the best description of the term. Her name is Harriet Nelson, and she was married to Ozzie Nelson. And together, along with their sons David and Ricky, they became one of the most successful families in entertainment history.

But it was Harriet who held the multi-talented brood together.

As documented by historian Gary Brumburgh on IMDB.com, Harriet will always have a secure place alongside Barbara Billingsley and Jane Wyatt in the 'TV's Golden Age Mom Hall of Fame. For fourteen years, she and her family were "the quintessential role models of the '50s ideal nuclear family."

As Brumburgh goes on to observe, "Harriet, the daughter of actors, was practically born in a trunk on July 18, 1909, in Des Moines, Iowa. She made her debut amid the footlights at age 6 weeks with her parents. The mid-West beauty attended St. Agnes Academy in her early years. Quite a dazzler in her youth, she was playing vaudeville when she attracted the attention of saxophone-playing Ozzie Nelson and was hired by him as a vocalist for his orchestra in 1932. They married three years later.

"Harriet had a bold, sassy edge to her that proved a perfect counterpoint to Ozzie's genial, stumbling personality in their off-the-cuff routines. During the '40s, they were regulars on Red Skelton's radio show and even took over the comic's time slot when Red was drafted into the army. As Harriet Hilliard, she moved to leading lady status in a number of cool, snazzy war-era musicals, the most notable as "second lead" to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Follow the Fleet (1936). Other minor efforts included Cocoanut Grove (1938), Sweetheart of the Campus (1941) with Ozzie, Juke Box Jenny (1942), and Honeymoon Lodge (1943), also with Ozzie. Breezy, tuneful films, but nothing to write home about.

"Once Harriet partnered with Ozzie in their own radio series The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet in 1944, the family-oriented woman's career became unequivocally bound to his. They extended their devoted radio audience to TV (1952-1966). The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which now included both their sons, made household names of the entire clan. David followed in his father's footsteps as director/producer, while Ricky turned pop teen idol with such hits as 'Hello, Mary Lou' and 'Travelin' Man,' songs that were introduced on the show. Following the show's long run, Ozzie and Harriet lay back a bit and settled in Laguna Beach, California, touring occasionally on stage. A second series entitled Ozzie's Girls lasted only one season in 1973."

As Brumburgh concludes, "Following Ozzie's death in 1975, Harriet turned somewhat reclusive, save for a few mini-movies or guest spots. She never fully recovered from son Ricky's death in a plane crash in 1985. She was the doting grandmother of actress Tracy Nelson and of twin rockers Matthew Nelson and Gunnar Nelson, who were simply called 'Nelson.' A heavy smoker most of her life, she never smoked in public, feeling it did not befit her 'perfect mom' image. She died of emphysema and congestive heart failure on October 2, 1994, at age 85."

- IMDb Mini Biography By: Gary Brumburgh / gr-home@pacbell.net

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
27K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Marvine Gaye: The Shocking, Tragic Tale of His Murder

Marvin Gaye, the soul singer of the 1980s, was known as the "Prince of Motown." But sadly, on April 1, 1984, just one day before his 45th birthday, the talented performer was shot and killed by his father, Rev. Marvin Gay Sr. after an altercation. (Note: The "e" was added to the singer's stage name.) Gaye's brother Frankie reportedly held him in his final moments. In his memoir, Frankie documented that his prolific sibling's final words were, "I got what I wanted...I couldn’t do it myself, so I made him do it."

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Broadway Comes To Hollywood: The Year Ahead

New York continues its musical trek in Los Angeles. At least, with musical theater productions. According to entertainment journalist Eric Pedersen Deadline.com, "Broadway in Hollywood has tuned up the slate of musicals for its 2023-24 season. Headed to the Pantages Theatre stage starting late this year are the touring productions of MJ The Musical, The Wiz, Chicago The Musical, Girl from the North Country,Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, and Company.

Read full story

New Psychotherapy Approved in Australia for Depression and PTSD

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "Australia’s version of the FDA surprised the nation in early February when they announced that psilocybin and MDMA would be considered medicines, and prescribable by psychiatrists for various mental health disorders by July."

Read full story

Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field World Record

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A 41-year-old world record in women’s track and field stands no longer after a young Dutch speed demon smashed it in front of her home crowd."

Read full story

Greg Morris: A Look Back at TV's Original "Mission: Impossible" Star

According to The Associated Press, charismatic actor Greg Morris, who died at 61 of brain cancer in 1996, "played quiet, efficient electronics expert Barney Collier in the Mission: Impossible television series has died at age 61 after a recent battle with brain cancer."

Read full story

The Various Mysteries of Egypt: A Closer Look at the Pyramids, and More

According to the Candian Museum of History (CMH), "Ancient Egypt -- a land of mysteries. No other civilization has so captured the imagination of scholars and laypeople alike. Mystery surrounds its origins, its religion, and its monumental architecture: colossal temples, pyramids, and the enormous Sphinx. The Egyptian pyramids are the most famous of all the ancient monuments, the only remaining wonder of the seven wonders of the ancient world."

Read full story

Darlene Conley: A Look Back at the Life and Career of Daytime TV's "Bold and Beautiful" Star

According to IMDB.com, actress Darlene Conley, who died at 72 in 2007, received two Emmy Award nominations as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Read full story

James Doohan: Recalling the Original "Scotty" From The First "Star Trek" TV Series and Film Franchise

That immortal request was spoken by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on various editions of the original Star Trek TV series and feature film franchise. But the response would always come from James Doohan's Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott.

Read full story

Morey Amsterdam: "The Human Joke Machine" of TV's "Dick Van Dyke Show," Many Other Shows, the Stage, and Movies

He was the funny guy always ready with the perfect quip. Known to all who loved him as "The Human Joke Machine," actor, singer, and comedian Morey Amsterdam did it all. Best known as Buddy Sorrell on the 1960s classic TV sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Amsterdam was a funny force to be reckoned with. And that was especially the case with Van Dyke co-star Richard Deacon, who played Sorrell's foil, Mel Cooley.

Read full story

Marion Lorne: So Much More Than The Bumbling But Lovable, Doorknob-Collecting Witch Aunt Clara From TV's "Bewitched"

She collected doorknobs as Aunt Clara on Bewitched and in real life. She even once thought she was a witch behind the cameras. But actress Marion Lorne was a classically trained actress who delivered countless performances beyond playing Elizabeth Montgomery's confused and flighty relative.

Read full story
13 comments

Bill Daily: Recalling the "Congenial, Unassuming & Always Ingratiating" Actor From "I Dream of Jeannie" & "Bob Newhart"

He may have been just the third banana in a uniform on I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show, but actor Bill Daily was adored by friends, family, colleagues, and millions of TV fans.

Read full story

David Nivens' Scandalous Memoir: "Bring on the Empty Horses"

According to Hadley Hall Meares and Vanity Fair, David Niven’s 1975 memoir, Bring on the Empty Horses, "has long been considered by those in the know—including (strangely enough) conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr.—one of the best books ever written about Hollywood in its studio-system heyday."

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

John Wilkes Booth: The Final Days of the Man Who Shot Lincoln

According to journalist Lindsey Konkel and History.com, "On the night of April 14, 1865, well-known stage actor John Wilkes Booth slipped into the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head, mortally wounding him. Booth may have fired the bullet that assassinated the president, but he didn’t act alone."

Read full story
5 comments

Bob Denver and Dawn Wells: The Marijuana Connection Between the Beloved Stars of TV's "Gilligan's Island"

According to journalist John Jamison and TheOutsider.com, "The late Bob Denver will forever be remembered by loyal fans of the classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island as the bumbling first mate. His character wasn’t the brightest of the castaways, but his endearing personality made him a fan favorite. And more than 50 years after the show first aired, [viewers] are still delighted when they return to it or come across it for the first time."

Read full story

Ernest Borgnine: Shocking Revelations about the Oscar-Winning Star of "The Poseidon Adventure" and TV's "McHale's Navy"

According to IMDB.com, "Ernest Borgnine has often stated that acting was his greatest passion. His amazing 61-year career (1951-2012) included appearances in well over 100 feature films and as a regular in three television series, as well as voice-overs in animated films."

Read full story
35 comments
Belvedere, CA

Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance: Their Solid Friendship

According to journalist Liz McNeil and People Magazine, "On a summer day in August 1979, Lucille Ball came to Belvedere, California, to bid farewell to her friend and beloved costar Vivian Vance.

Read full story
1 comments

"Precious" Rare Twin Tiger Cubs Are Born at UK Zoo

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Secret cameras have captured the amazing moment two incredibly rare tiger cubs were born at a UK zoo. The tiny twins arrived at Chester Zoo on January 7th to proud first-time parents, tiger mom Kasarna and her partner Dash."

Read full story
1 comments

Neutron Star Collision in Space Amazes Astrononmers

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "Astronomers just finished putting into words the first observation of a 'kilonova,' or the merger of two neutron stars."

Read full story

Anne Baxter: The Remarkable Career But Tragic Death of "The Ten Commandments" and "All About Eve" Star

Actress Anne Baxter was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on May 7, 1923. On December 12, 1985, she died of a stroke in New York at only 62. In between it all, Baxter lived a full life and enjoyed an eclectic career. Here are some highlights.

Read full story
4 comments

Meredith MacRae: The Tragic Death of the "Petticoat Junction" Star and Daughter of Gordon MacRae and Sheila MacRae

She was the fourth actress to have been cast as Billie Jo Bradley in TV's beloved country-comedy, Petticoat Junction. But she is the Billie Jo that is best remembered. Her real name is Meredith MacRae.

Read full story
69 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy