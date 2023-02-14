Monte Markham: TV's "Seven Million Dollar Man," First New "Perry Mason," His "Second Hundred Years" and "Baywatch"

Photo by FoundItOk.blogspot.com

Classified in the "what many don't know" department, before Lee Majors was cast as the super-powered Steve Austin on TV's legendary sci-fi series, The Six Million Dollar Man, actor Monte Markham was first approached about the job.

But according to The Bionic Book, network executives instead hired Majors, even though novelist Martin Caidin, whose book, Cyborg, inspired the show, preferred Markham.

In the end, however, it all worked out. Not only did Markham go on to make several guest appearances on The Six Million Dollar Man, but he also played a character who came to be known as The SEVEN Million Dollar Man.

Also, too, Markham, who is still acting today, has enjoyed numerous other roles on TV, film, and the stage throughout his remarkable career. For one, he was the first "New" Perry Mason following Raymond Burr's original incarnation, and decades prior to the recent Mason reboot.

Markham is also known for his iconic, if short-lived first series, The Second Hundred Years, and in the first incarnation of the Baywatch series.

But according to his biography on IMDB.com, Markham is also a director and filmmaker. As the biography reveals, "While enjoying a substantial career as a versatile, award-winning actor/director/writer in feature motion pictures, television, and on Broadway, in 1992, Monte, with his son Jason Markham and wife Klaire Markham, founded their independent production company, Perpetual Motion Films. The rest is history.

"With innovative style and high production quality, they immediately hit the ground running, producing 26 hours of programming for US News and the A&E Network. Quickly evolving as a multi-disciplined can-do' company, they expanded production and were soon filming multi-hour documentaries and series programming on locations all over the world. Monte has produced, directed, narrated, and appeared as an on-camera host for over 150 hours of documentary films for network television, launching The History Channel with their 35-hour series, The Great Ships, and 10 premiere Epic Biographies that inaugurated A&E's landmark Biography series. Today, with over 2,000 biographies on Amazon, his Michelangelo remains among the all-time best sellers."

As his biography concludes on IMBD.com, throughout Markham's "years of non-stop worldwide production, Monte found little opportunity to accept acting offers. In 2009, deciding it was time to wind down a full-time, aggressive production schedule, he resumed his acting career - and has found a whole new world of opportunity."

For more information about Monte Markham, click here.