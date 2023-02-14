The Positive Social Effects of TV's "Star Trek"

Photo by ParamountPlus.com

As explored in the book, Retro Active Television: An In-Depth Perspective of Classic TV's Social Circuitry, popular television programming over the decades has had a positive effect on society and/or reflects the norms of society.

TV shows like Perry Mason have inspired some viewers to become attorneys, while fans of other classic programs, like Marcus Welby, M.D., were inspired to become doctors.

According to History.com, the sci-fi TV show, Star Trek, created by Gene Roddenberry, has had a significant positive influence on viewers. There have been various incarnations of the original show, which began nearly sixty years ago.

As History.com explains, "When Star Trek premiered on NBC in the fall of 1966, it promised, 'To boldly go where no man has gone before.' More than half a century later, it has done just that. The original Star Trek—which lasted for only three seasons—birthed some 20 spinoff series and films; a universe of games, toys, comics, and conventions; and influenced decades of science-fiction. Here are eight ways the show broke new ground.

"In addition to the half-Vulcan Spock, the crew of the Enterprise in Star Trek debut season included Lt. Nyota Uhura (played by the African American actress Nichelle Nichols) and Lt. Hikaru Sulu (played by the Japanese American actor George Takei). In an era of mounting racial tensions, “Star Trek” presented a positive image of people of different races, genders, and cultures (not to mention aliens and humans!) working together cooperatively—a somewhat utopian vision, perhaps, but a heartening one. Nichols later said that she was reportedly thinking of leaving the show after the first season, but was convinced to stay on by none other than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , whom she met at a NAACP fundraiser. The civil rights leader, who admitted to being a devoted fan of the show, told Nichols that she was breaking new ground in the role of Uhura, and showing African Americans what was possible for them."

As History.com also documents, in Star Trek's second season, "a new navigator named Pavel Andreievich Chekov showed up on the bridge of the starship Enterprise. As Roddenberry recounted in The Fifty-Year Mission, a two-volume oral history of Star Trek published in 2016, the character was added after the Russian newspaper Pravda pointed out that the show ignored the Soviet Union ’s pioneering contributions to space travel. But Walter Koenig, the actor who played Chekov, said the Pravda explanation was made up for publicity: The show’s producers wanted a character to appeal to a younger demographic, and just decided to make him Russian. Though a long-running theory held that the Klingons and the Federation represented the Soviet Union and the United States, two ideologically opposed superpowers, another interpretation argues that Star Trek functions as a critique of Cold War -era politics, by offering an optimistic vision of the future at a very uncertain moment in history."

As such, it becomes evident that popular classic TV programming, at least as further noted here regarding Star Trek, has indeed helped to educate the mainstream audience in ways that show creator Gene Roddenberry had not imagined.