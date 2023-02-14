Exploring the Mysteries of the "Candelabra of the Andes"

Photo by DON MAMMOSER/SHUTTERSTOCK

There are countless mysteries of the ancient world that have yet to be fully explained. TV shows like the original and rebooted editions of In Search Of..., and full-length documentaries such as Chariots of the Gods (based on the book by the same name) have explored many such phenomena.

According to Reader's Digest, "The 'Candelabra of the Andes' carved into a Peruvian hill of petrified sand is similar to the Nazca Lines but presents its own mysteries. The 600-foot-long artifact was created around 200 BC, but no one is sure what it represents—though it isn’t a candelabra, as its name would suggest. Some say it was created as a tribute to the Viracocha, the Incan god of creation, while others believe it represented the hallucinogenic jimsonweed and would draw in those who were taking it. You’ll never believe these 15 bizarre ancient remedies actually existed.

As documented on AtlasObscura.com, the origin, purpose and creators of the massive geoglyph are still unknown. Although, as the site explains, "thanks to carbon dating of artifacts found near the monumental work, it has been dated back to around 200 BCE...The design, which takes the general form of a bulbous three-pronged fork, is etched a good 2 feet into the petrified sand of the hill and runs almost 600 feet from tip to tip."

As AtlasObscura goes on to report, the geoglyph's "description as a candelabra is a bit of a misnomer as it has never truly been thought to represent such an item. Instead, a number of theories abound as to their significance. One prominent theory is that the geoglyph is meant to evoke the trident of the Incan creator god Viracocha, possibly created in order to curry his favor. Another theory posits that the symbol is meant to stand in for the local Jimson weed which has hallucinogenic effects and may have held a ritual significance, the large design acting as a beacon home for people tripping on the drug. Still, others believe that the etching was simply a sign meant for sailors looking for the Paracas coast."

"Whatever the true nature of the ancient monument is," AtlasObscura.com concludes, "it continues to capture the imaginations of researchers and visitors to this day. Maybe its true value is not in the truth of its existence but in the questing it inspires."