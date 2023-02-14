McLean Stevenson: Goodbye "M*A*S*H," "Hello, Larry"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400XRL_0kmwRSQE00
Photo byIMBD.com

McLean Stevenson had made several TV and film appearances over the years. Those included a regular stint as magazine editor Mr. Michael Nicholson in the few first years of the classic sitcom, The Doris Day Show.

But the actor's career was taken to a whole other level when, in the fall of 1972, he was cast as Col. Henry Blake on the groundbreaking CBS dramedy, M*A*S*H.

The 1972-1983 series, set in an Army mobile surgical hospital in Korea during the Korean War, was based on the 1970 feature film of the same name, which itself was adapted from the also-same-named novel.

All was well in Stevenson's world until he decided to leave the M*A*S*H series, and strike out and make it on his own. Sadly, he was mistaken.

The actor failed to find the same kind of success that M*A*S*H granted him.

According to Looper.com and IMDB.com, "M*A*S*H stars Alan Alda as Captain Hawkeye Pierce and Loretta Swit as Major Margaret Houlihan, airing on American televisions just as the Vietnam War was winding down. Show creator Larry Gelbart said he 'wanted to say that war was futile and to represent it as a failure on everybody's part that people had to kill each other to make a point.'"

As documented by The Washington Post, "The audience for the series finale drew 106 million viewers, a record for scripted television that still stands today."

As journalist Joe Capraro of Looper.com observes, "Many of today's shows feature ensemble casts filled with A-list talent, but in the heyday of M*A*S*H, most television programs and films drew a clear distinction between their biggest stars and even the most prominent of "supporting" main actors. At the beginning of M*A*S*H, Alda, Stevenson, and Rogers are written as equally significant characters, sharing the unit's surgical duties and comedic back-and-forth with Linville. But as the series progresses, Alda distinguishes himself as the comedic star of the group, and Hawkeye begins to get noticeably more lines, more laughs, and more camera time.

"Stevenson knew that leaving the show might be a mistake, but he made the decision to move on to pursue other projects. As a result, the show wrote him off through a shocking death in the Season 3 finale. Stevenson never achieved M*A*S*H levels of success again."

As Stevenson later acknowledged in the Los Angeles Times his error in thinking "everybody in America loved McLean Stevenson. That was not the case. Everybody loved Henry Blake."

In his book Laughing Matters, Gelbart said that "killing a character in a half-hour show had never been done before."

As documented by the Television Academy, US Magazine, and on Looper, "Despite opposition from CBS and 20th Century Fox during production, as well as angry fans after the episode aired, Gelbart insisted that "M*A*S*H was not about happy endings" and Blake's death was appropriate for the tone of the show. The result is an iconic and memorable scene where Radar comes into a busy operating room to announce that Lt. Colonel Blake's plane has been shot down and there are no survivors. While Stevenson's career did make it through it was arguably mortally wounded and never fully recovered."

Does everyone remember Hello, Larry? Sadly, yes. Stevenson, nor the TV audience, ever fully recovered from that failed sitcom.

After making periodic appearances on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson (where he was frequently chided for leaving M*A*S*H), and following a few TV guest spots on shows like The Golden Girls, McLean Stevenson died of a heart attack in 1996 at only 69 years old.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
25K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Female-Driven "Starsky & Hutch" Set for TV Reboot

According to several media outlets, including DailyMail.Uk, and the Hollywood Reporter, the 1970s police detective show Starsky & Hutch is coming back to TV - but with a female cast.

Read full story
2 comments

Happy 89th Birthday to Tina Louise, the Last Remaining Star of TV's "Gilligan's Island"

Actress Tina Louise, the last surviving cast member of TV's classic sitcom, Gilligan's Island, recently turned 89. According to journalist Dean Balsamini and the New York Post, Louise presently resides on the island of Manhattan, in the Turtle Bay neighborhood, and enjoys reading (“My favorite place is Barnes & Noble!”) and walks in the Katharine Hepburn Garden near the United Nations. She’s also ready to meet the right man.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Stella Stevens ("The Posieden Adventure") Dies at 84.

According to entertainment journalist Lynette Rice and Deadline.com, "Stella Stevens, the actress best known for her roles in The Nutty Professor and The Poseidon Adventure and starring opposite Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls!, died today in Los Angeles after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 84."

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring the Mysteries of Cleopatra's Tomb

As documented on LiveScience.com, "Cleopatra VII was the last of a series of rulers called the Ptolemies who ruled Egypt between 305 and 30 B.C. Much is known about her intelligence, beauty, and romantic relationships (she had children with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony), but one fact about Cleopatra is still shrouded in mystery — her burial place.

Read full story
1 comments

Don Lays a "Lemon" as CNN's Female TV Co-Horts Revolt

According to entertainment journalist Whitney Vasquez and RadarOnline, Don Lemon upset more than just TV viewers after he said presidential hopeful Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" at 51 years old.

Read full story
18 comments

Raymond Burr: The Secret Gay Life of TV's Iconic "Perry Mason"

According to a report by ABC News from 2008, actor Raymond Burr "lived a secret gay life in Hollywood when such a revelation would destroy a career." Burr, who died in 1993, is best known for his two main hit TV shows, Perry Mason, and Ironside. But as ABC News continued to document, he "invented a biography for himself that included a wife and son who'd died, and used his busy schedule as a way to explain why he wasn't married. But Burr and his partner, Robert Benevides, had a relationship for 35 years that was secret to most of the world except for a handful of close friends."

Read full story
195 comments
Portland, OR

WWII Soldier's Wife Dedicated Decades on Husband’s Desire To Reunite Photos with Japanese Family

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "With persistence, belief, and the amount of sheer dumb luck normally needed to win the lottery, a Portland senior tracked down a Japanese family based on the photos left behind in an album her late husband plucked from the shrapnel-strewn beaches of Okinawa in 1945."

Read full story
4 comments

The Controversial Death of Actress Thelma Todd: Was It Murder or Suicide?

According to HistoryCollection.com, "Although even the most avid movie fan today is likely unaware of Thelma Todd, the actress appeared in more than seventy films, performing with luminaries including the Marx Brothers, Buster Keaton, and Laurel and Hardy.

Read full story

The Shocking Affair Between Joseph P. Kennedy and Gloria Swanson

According to HistoryCollection.com, "Gloria Swanson was one of the leading actresses in Hollywood, on her third husband when she met Joseph P. Kennedy. Swanson’s divorce from her second husband had included revelations that she had been unfaithful with at least thirteen men, including Hollywood luminaries Cecil B. DeMille and Rudolph Valentino.

Read full story
57 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Looking Back at the Tragic Deaths of Larry King and Two of His Children

As People.com reported on February 12, 2021, long-time CNN talk-how legend Larry King had several "underlying conditions that led to his demise on [the previous Jan. 23] at age 87.

Read full story
26 comments

David Cassidy: Celebrities Recall "The Partridge Family" Pop Icon

At one point, he was more popular than The Beatles. In the 1970s, his ABC TV show, The Partridge Family, was at the top of the ratings. To this day, his trademark song, "I Think I Love You," forever echoes the sentiment of those who adored him. His name was David Cassidy, and when he died of organ failure in 2017, the outpouring of love was widespread, notably on Twitter.

Read full story
2 comments

"Senior" Citizen Student of Philosophy Graduates 50 Years After His Initial Enrollment

According to journalist Andy Corbley, the Good News Network [GNN], "Newly-graduated ‘Doctor’ Nick Axten said it took him 'a long hard think' to get his doctoral dissertation in order, which is probably what most Ph.D. candidates would say."

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Fatty Arbuckle and the Controversial Labor Day Party of 1921: A Classic Hollywood Scandal

According to HistoryCollection.com, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in 1921, "the first to pocket $1 million per year, and well-known around town for his hedonistic pursuits."

Read full story
8 comments

Exploring the Infamous J. Edgar Hoover Hollywood Files

According to HistoryCollection.com, "After meeting Charles Chaplin at a dinner party, J. Edgar Hoover began using the resources of the FBI to compile a dossier on what he considered to be the Hollywood star’s un-American beliefs and activities. Eventually, the file grew to over 1900 pages and was instrumental in Chaplin’s long exile from his adopted country. Chaplin was not alone. Hoover used, or rather abused, his position as head of the FBI to keep files on stars, directors, producers, and reporters – indeed on anyone whom he considered possibly subversive or anti-American.

Read full story
14 comments

Charles Chaplin’s Second Divorce Was One of Hollywood’s First Great Scandals

As documented on HistoryCollection.com, "Charles Chaplin was a genius as a comedian, actor, writer, composer, director, and filmmaker, the creator of one of the most iconic characters of all time, his immortal Little Tramp. But when it came to relationships with the opposite sex he was less gifted. He liked them young, both his first and second wives were sixteen when he married them, and the second, Lita Grey, convinced Chaplin that she was pregnant with his child, leading to a hasty marriage (he could otherwise have been imprisoned for having sex with a minor). She wasn’t, though she later bore him two sons. Married in 1924, by 1926 they were headed to divorce court, and Lita presented an image of Chaplin far removed from his popular public persona. The divorce became a scandal that the newly-minted entertainment tabloids and the mainstream press couldn’t get enough of. Chaplin found his reputation shattered by his soon-to-be ex’s accusations."

Read full story
3 comments

Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'

According to entertainment journalist Vanessa Etienne and People Magazine, "Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis revealed."

Read full story
3 comments

"South Park" Rips Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to entertainment journalist Jake Canter and Deadline.com, "South Park appeared to roast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the second installment from Season 26 of Comedy Central’s animated comedy."

Read full story
1 comments

Eddie Murphy and the $16 Million "Good Times"/Marvin Gaye/Ernie Barnes "Sugar Shack" Painting

According to Roger Friedman's ShowBiz411.com, actor/comedian Eddie Murphy recently granted late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel a rare interview to promote his new Netflix film.

Read full story
92 comments

Kevin Dobson: A Look Back at the Dynamic Life and Career of the Charismatic Star of "Knots Landing" and "Kojak"

As the star of TV shows like Kojak and Knot's Landing, he was considered one of Hollywood's most affable actors. Unfortunately, as entertainment journalist Melissa Roberto and Fox News documented in 2020, Kevin Dobson died at the age of 77.

Read full story
5 comments

"Foster Child": Buddy ("Mayberry, R.F.D.") Foster's Revealing Bio of His Sister and Oscar-Winning Actress Jodie Foster

When Buddy Foster's biography of his sister Jodie Foster was first published in 1997, CNN called it "a sibling rivalry that's taken to the airwaves." That is to say, the Osscar-winning Jodie Foster was not pleased that her brother Buddy Foster, the former child star of TV shows like Mayberry, R.F.D., had penned a revealing book about her, titled, Foster Child: A Biography of Jodie Foster.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy