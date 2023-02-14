McLean Stevenson: Goodbye "M*A*S*H," "Hello, Larry"

Photo by IMBD.com

McLean Stevenson had made several TV and film appearances over the years. Those included a regular stint as magazine editor Mr. Michael Nicholson in the few first years of the classic sitcom, The Doris Day Show.

But the actor's career was taken to a whole other level when, in the fall of 1972, he was cast as Col. Henry Blake on the groundbreaking CBS dramedy, M*A*S*H.

The 1972-1983 series, set in an Army mobile surgical hospital in Korea during the Korean War, was based on the 1970 feature film of the same name, which itself was adapted from the also-same-named novel.

All was well in Stevenson's world until he decided to leave the M*A*S*H series, and strike out and make it on his own. Sadly, he was mistaken.

The actor failed to find the same kind of success that M*A*S*H granted him.

According to Looper.com and IMDB.com, "M*A*S*H stars Alan Alda as Captain Hawkeye Pierce and Loretta Swit as Major Margaret Houlihan, airing on American televisions just as the Vietnam War was winding down. Show creator Larry Gelbart said he 'wanted to say that war was futile and to represent it as a failure on everybody's part that people had to kill each other to make a point.'"

As documented by The Washington Post, "The audience for the series finale drew 106 million viewers, a record for scripted television that still stands today."

As journalist Joe Capraro of Looper.com observes, "Many of today's shows feature ensemble casts filled with A-list talent, but in the heyday of M*A*S*H, most television programs and films drew a clear distinction between their biggest stars and even the most prominent of "supporting" main actors. At the beginning of M*A*S*H, Alda, Stevenson, and Rogers are written as equally significant characters, sharing the unit's surgical duties and comedic back-and-forth with Linville. But as the series progresses, Alda distinguishes himself as the comedic star of the group, and Hawkeye begins to get noticeably more lines, more laughs, and more camera time.

"Stevenson knew that leaving the show might be a mistake, but he made the decision to move on to pursue other projects. As a result, the show wrote him off through a shocking death in the Season 3 finale. Stevenson never achieved M*A*S*H levels of success again."

As Stevenson later acknowledged in the Los Angeles Times his error in thinking "everybody in America loved McLean Stevenson. That was not the case. Everybody loved Henry Blake."

In his book Laughing Matters, Gelbart said that "killing a character in a half-hour show had never been done before."

As documented by the Television Academy, US Magazine, and on Looper, "Despite opposition from CBS and 20th Century Fox during production, as well as angry fans after the episode aired, Gelbart insisted that "M*A*S*H was not about happy endings" and Blake's death was appropriate for the tone of the show. The result is an iconic and memorable scene where Radar comes into a busy operating room to announce that Lt. Colonel Blake's plane has been shot down and there are no survivors. While Stevenson's career did make it through it was arguably mortally wounded and never fully recovered."

Does everyone remember Hello, Larry? Sadly, yes. Stevenson, nor the TV audience, ever fully recovered from that failed sitcom.

After making periodic appearances on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson (where he was frequently chided for leaving M*A*S*H), and following a few TV guest spots on shows like The Golden Girls, McLean Stevenson died of a heart attack in 1996 at only 69 years old.