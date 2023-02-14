Jack Cassidy: The Tragic Life and Death of David Cassidy's Father and Shirley Jones' Husband

With a dazzling smile and a healthy ego, actor Jack Cassidy was the epitome of charm. But sadly, in late 1976, the performer passed away at only 49 years old.

According to the New York Times, Cassidy, "whose career took him from Broadway musicals to film and television roles, died today in a fire that swept through his penthouse apartment.

"The actor's badly burned body was found in the apartment and identified by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner through dental charts, according to a spokesman for the county sheriff's office. Jewelry belonging to Mr. Cassidy was also found on the body, said Rowland Perkins, the actor's agent."

Cassidy was once married to Oscar-winning actress Shirley Jones and was the father, from a previous marriage, of super pop-star David Cassidy. Shirley and David played mother and son on ABC's hit light-hearted-music sitcom, The Partridge Family.

But the fire in which Jack Cassidy died extensively was a horrific reality. As the New York Times continued to report, the flames "damaged the interior of his penthouse apartment arid." According to fire officials, the fire was allegedly ignited by a cigarette left smoldering on a couch.

It was an unfortunate ending to a remarkable life.

According to IMDB.com, Jack Cassidy was one of the most Tony-nominated musical actors in Broadway history. He had received help entering show business from a family member who was a contortionist in the circus.

As IMDB.com also documented, Jack was born to William Cassidy, a railroad engineer who was of Irish descent, and Charlotte Koehler, who was of German descent.

Jack graduated from Richmond Hill High School. Took singing lessons with Polly Robertson and was mentored by his uncle, Ben Dova, a former vaudevillian, who organized auditions for him.

In his youth, Cassidy worked as a bellhop, counterman, dishwasher, chauffeur, clothing salesman, postal clerk, hotel clerk, stable boy, and coal and ice truck handler before getting his big break.

Jack first appeared, on stage, in the chorus of Mike Todd's "Something For the Boys" in 1943.

According to additional reports on IMDB.com, in 1964, Cassidy won Broadway's Tony Award as Best Supporting or Featured Actor (Musical) for She Loves Me. This was followed with three other Tony nominations in the same category: in 1965 for Fade Out -- Fade In, and as Best Actor (Musical) in 1966 for It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman! and in 1969 for Maggie Flynn.

In 1970, Cassidy had rejected the invitation to portray the ego-centric TV anchor Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a role eventually played by the Emmy-winning Ted Knight. Though Cassidy did later make a guest appearance on the show playing Baxter's brother.

In 1976, Cassidy was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Director of a Play for Wait Until Dark, which was presented at the Drury Lane Theatre North in Chicago, Illinois.

Cassidy's idol had been John Barrymore, whom he later played in the 1976 feature film, W.C. Fields and Me. Cassidy himself was portrayed by Malcolm McDowell in The David Cassidy Story, a TV-movie that aired in 2000.

"By his own admission," IMBD.com reveals, "the actor had become more of a recluse during his later years. Apart from his having depression, it has been suggested that Cassidy suffered from schizophrenia. [Jack] actor believed he was broadening his range at the time of his sudden passing. He had been receiving some fairly lucrative movie offers."

"On June 24, 2005," IMBD.com concluded, "...the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced he would receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for live theatre."

