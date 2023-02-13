Barbra Streisand and James Brolin: One of Hollywood's Most Unlikely Couples Are Still Going Strong After 25 Years

Photo by yahoo.com

According to entertainment journalist Hope Campell and The List.com, "Barbra Streisand spent decades in the public eye, with her every professional and personal move put under a microscope. Like many celebrities, Streisand married a co-star when she and Elliott Gould wed in 1963. The pair met while appearing in the Broadway musical I Can Get It For You Wholesale and had one son together, Jason. The pair divorced in 1971 and it would be decades until Streisand would walk down the aisle again [via Biography.com].

As Campbell continued to report, "The actor and singer, whose classics include 'People, 'Evergreen,' 'Enough is Enough,' and 'Guilty,' dated hairdresser-turned-movie producer Jon Peters in the 1970s via Ranker.com] and had a public romance with actor Don Johnson in the late 1980s, with the pair even recording a duet together called 'Till I Love You,' according to Yahoo! News. Ranker.com reported that a romance with tennis great Andre Agassi followed, and then came the keeper in the 1990s — James Brolin."

Brolin, according to Campbell, "who came to fame in the 1970s television medical drama Marcus Welby, M.D. married Jane Agree in 1966. Although the two would later divorce, the marriage produced two children, Josh and Jess. After another bout with TV fame in the '80s on the series Hotel, Brolin married actress Jan Smithers and had one more child, Molly [via Bing.com]. Brolin and Smithers divorced a decade later, and the next year, in 1996, Brolin met Barbra Streisand on a blind date set up by Jon Peters' ex-wife, according to People.com. Of course, they knew who one another was, but they had never met in person.

As Streisand described their date to W Magazine, "I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, 'Who screwed up your hair?' He later told me that's when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual."

"Soon after they met," Cambell documented, "Brolin had to travel to Ireland to direct the film "My Brother's War," so the pair had a romance by phone. By November of that year, Streisand and Brolin were living together, as reported by Good Housekeeping.

Streisand's first and only other wedding transpired 35 years prior with not a lot of fanfare. As Campbell explained, "At age 56, she was not going to let her second wedding be the same. Streisand and James Brolin married in the summer of 1998 at her Malibu estate with A-listers making up the long guest list, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Quincy Jones, and Sydney Pollack. Streisand donned a Donna Karan gown with a stunning 15-foot veil but kept the vows from the press by putting loudspeakers outside the property to drown out their voices at the ceremony [via Good Housekeeping].

As she relayed to People Magazine, Streisand was in love because, as Campbell, noted, "the notoriously stage-fraught singer sang two ballads at the wedding, with the groom giving a speech."

As People then documented, Brolin gave a speech and said, "I can't tell you how lucky I am that this would happen to me so late in life. Every night is a new adventure. Sleeping is a waste of time. I can't wait to see her again in the morning."

After 25 years, that's a pretty good thing.