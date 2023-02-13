"Medical Center" Star Chad Everett and His Actress/Wife Shelby Grant: A True Hollywood Love Story to the End

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

He was one of Hollywood's most handsome and talented leading men. She was a gifted actress and his devoted wife. Together, they represented everything that is good, and sincere about marriage and raising a family, all amid the glimmer and glamour of the spotlight.

His name was Chad Everett, best known as the charismatic star of TV's legendary drama, Medical Center. Her name was Shelby Grant, and she carved her own career with countless guest-star appearances on television and film. And though both are no longer with us, they left their mark in Hollywood, and with their countless fans.

According to journalist Tichafa Chidzonga andNewsAmoMama.com, "At the height of his career, Chad Everett starred as Dr. Joe Gannon on the hit show, Medical Center," which originally aired on CBS from 1969 to 1976.

"In the years that followed," Chidzonga continued, TV medical dramas like "E.R would eventually replace ]Everett's series] as the top medical show in the country, but he was in many ways the George Clooney of his time.

"Naturally, the heartthrob had a slew of female fans, and yet throughout his career, he was not known to be a playboy, but instead was known to be committed to his wife, Shelby Grant

"In an interview with Geffner productions in 2009, the couple shared their love story and opened up about the secret behind their 43-year marriage.

"Describing how he first met his wife, Chad confidently admitted that at the time he was on the prowl and went down to the Riverside 500 with a friend looking to meet women. Chad said it was love at first when he looked at the head table and spotted Shelby. He was immediately star-struck and felt that he didn't want any other women from that moment on.

"Shelby said that she also felt the same instant connection when she spotted him standing across the room. She admitted that even after he left, she was left with the strange feeling that she had known him before."

As Chidzonga went on to report, "Days later, Chad had confided in a friend that he saw the love of his life, they eventually bumped into each during a photoshoot on the beach. He revealed that it was the first time they ever had a conversation.

"The couple married in 1966 and had two children together, Katherine Thorp Everett and Shannon Everett. Shelby gave up her acting career to raise her family."

Everett and Grant were "aware of many of the pitfalls that affect most marriages in Hollywood," Chidzonga observed. "So, they made sure to keep out of the tabloids."

"To avoid getting lost in the Hollywood life," reported Chidzonga, "Shelby also said they often accompanied each other to events. The couple admitted they always worked hard on their marriage and avoided getting into arguments.

"Shelby stood by her husband through years of alcohol abuse, and an unsuccessful court in which a woman claimed he fathered her child. She died in 2011 from a brain aneurysm. Chad passed away the following year from lung cancer," Chidzonga revealed.

But assuredly, Chad and Shelby are together, somewhere, in a greater place.