Todd Starke: The Tragic Death of "The Doris Day Show" Actor at Only 21

More times than not, the lives of former TV child stars end in tragedy. Such was the case for both Dana Plato and Gary Coleman from Diff'rent Strokes; Lani O'Grady and Adam Rich from Eight is Enough; and Bobby Buntrock from the classic 1960s Hazel series, among many others.

One of those others was Todd Starke, who played Toby Martin, one of the two pre-teen TV sons of Doris Martin, as played by Doris Day on The Doris Day Show.

The Doris Day Show, which originally aired on CBS from 1968 to 1973, went through various format changes over the years. As a result, a number of different actors played various roles on the show at different times, including Denver Pyle, McLean Stevenson, John Dehner, Jackie Joseph, Rose Marie, James Harmon, and Philip Brown.

Brown had played Starke's older brother, and after the third season of the show, both actors did not return to the series.

On May 4, 1983, ten years after The Doris Day Show ended, Starke was killed in a two-wheel motorcycle accident.

According to entertainment journalist Titi Dokubo and NewsAmomama.com, Doris Day warned Starke to be careful when riding motorcycles. She was concerned, because she lost her real-life son, Terry Melcher, in a horrific road accident.

As NewsAmomama.com went on to report, Todd Thomas Starke was born on December 19, 1961. Besides his regular role in the first three years of The Doris Day Show, Starke also appeared in TV shows like The Second Hundred Years, and Adam-12, and more.

In 1968, Starke had a role in the feature film, Angel in My Pocket, which starred TV legend, Andy Griffith.

"Being let go from the [Doris Day] series made Starke feel disappointed," Dokubo reported, "and when he was typecast in an episode of the Adam-12 show, which impacted him negatively."

As Dokubo concluded on NewsAmomama, "Starke was a sensitive boy and this colored his feeling toward Hollywood."