Bobby Buntrock: The Tragic Death of the Young Star of TV's “Hazel”

Like many former child stars, Bobby Buntrock's life ended in tragedy. Buntrock, who played Harold “Sport” Baxter on the popular 1960s TV sitcom Hazel, died at only 21 in a car accident in 1974.

According to the Life and Times of Hollywood, "Buntrock was born in Denver, Colorado, to Robert and Maxine Buntrock. He had a younger sister, Stella. When he was three, the family moved to Whittier, California, where neighbors urged Buntrock’s parents to get their son into acting. After submitting Buntrock’s picture to various agents, he was signed by Marcella Bell. Shortly after signing with Bell, Buntrock landed his first role on an episode of Wagon Train at the age of four. He also appeared in guest spots on Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse, Mister Ed, and The Donna Reed Show.

As the Life and Times continued to report, in 1967, after his third appearance on TV's The Virginian, Buntock allegedly “retired, ostensibly to return to the life of a 'regular kid.' Sometime after that, Buntrock moved with his family (which now included younger sister Stella) to South Dakota, and in 1970 he joined the National Guard."

Four years later, on the evening of April 7, Buntrock, as the Life and Times revealed, was "on his way to visit a friend and had to drive over what’s been described as a “Y-shaped” bridge. The bridge had been damaged by some major flooding in 1972 and had been under construction for two years, yet it was lacking safety barriers, signs, or anything else alerting drivers to the fact that between the two lanes of the bridge, there was a gaping hole large enough for someone to drive a full-size car into. Buntrock was the unlucky driver who did.

"Most reports say that rescue crews were called quickly but did not arrive in time. Let’s face it, even if help had arrived in 5 minutes, his odds of survival still would have been just about nil. The diver who went on the 'rescue' mission said that Buntrock tried to get out, but the sides of the hole blocked him from getting the car door open more than 4 inches or so. That’s the stuff nightmares are made of. If he had had one of those window-breaking hammer-type devices, he might have been able to break out the back window and escape."

As the Life and Times continued to reveal, the Oscar-winning actress Shirley Booth, who had played the lead in Hazel, was "reportedly distraught when she heard the news, as she and Buntrock had grown close over the course of the show."

"Rumors have persisted for years that Buntrock’s mother perished in an accident on the same bridge a year or two before his death," the Life and Times concluded. "It’s an interesting urban legend, although completely untrue. She did die two years before he did, but she died at home from cardiac arrest."