Kelly Scott Dies: Former Arts and Culture Editor for the L.A. Times

Photo by Los Angeles Times

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kelly Scott, a former Times editor, has died. As Times staff writer Matt Pierce reports, Scott "oversaw arts, culture, and entertainment coverage for much of her 25-year career at the newspaper." She died in Highland Park, Ill., on Jan. 30 of complications related to thyroid cancer, according to her family. She was 68.

As Pierce continued to document, "Scott started at The Times in 1990, steering film coverage as Hollywood productions boomed and the ad-fattened newspaper was near the peak of its cultural influence under the ownership of the Chandler family. At that point, Times circulation hit an all-time high of 1,225,189 daily and 1,514,096 on Sundays, making it the largest daily metropolitan newspaper in the country. A few days after Scott arrived, newsroom management handed out coffee mugs emblazoned with 'Nation’s Largest Newspaper' and 'We’re No. 1,' she recalled later. By the end of the 1990s, Scott had become Sunday Calendar editor, a coveted role that set the agenda for arts and entertainment coverage."

"In later years," Pierce observed, "after taking a sabbatical as a John S. Knight fellow at Stanford — Scott served as an editor for the Los Angeles Times Magazine, the Home section, and the paper’s national desk, where she helped steer coverage of the 2008 U.S. presidential campaign. She served a final stint as the Times’ arts and culture editor before taking a buyout and retiring in 2015, leaving as the shrinking newsroom entered its bleakest era under the chain ownership of Tribune Publishing.

Scott traversed that transformative and traumatic epoch in journalism history with a friendly but cool reserve, emerging from a quarter-century at The Times with a reputation for defending her reporters and culture critics. Her height and red hair made her easy to spot across the newsroom, where she often worked late to help put a print edition to bed and to lend a savvy, independent, intellectually curious touch to the paper’s coverage," Pierce wrote.

“The arts, and movies too, they basically want you to be their promotional arm. They don’t want you to be critical of them,” said Susan Freudenheim, a former L.A. Times arts editor who worked with Scott, sometimes jockeying with her over the same prime real estate in the print edition. “What she did was make really good choices as a news person inside the paper that then made the paper look professional and wise to the outside world.”