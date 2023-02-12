"Genius" Preemie Defies the Odds and Thrives

Photo by SWNS

According to the Good News Network [GNN], "Jamie Mohr who was given a 10 percent chance of survival when he was born weighing just 1lb 8oz has defied the odds—and now is a genius prodigy at age 4."

As GNN goes on to document, "Jamie’s mom was told her placenta stopped working at 20 weeks and the baby was no longer getting the nutrients to grow. Doctors warned Lorraine that the fetus would not survive if brought to term, so they decided to deliver the infant at 28 weeks—despite only a 10 percent chance of survival."

“I was told not to expect him to survive but he went from strength to strength and I took him home 11 weeks after he was delivered,” she said.

"Today," GNN reports, "the 4-year-old is labeled a “prodigy” and can do mathematics in six different languages. A savant with numbers, he can even total up his mom’s groceries to the penny."

Lorraine, a 38-year-old senior police officer in Glasgow, Scotland, said, “He is outsmarting his teachers; I got a message the other day from his nursery teacher who said he was ‘out schooling’ her. I don’t know where he gets it from.”

As GNN also reveals, "Lorraine first noticed Jamie was extremely clever just before his second birthday. She began testing the little lad at home, and a few weeks later, he was able to count to 50 and then 100. On another occasion, Jamie was watching a show on YouTube when the character started counting in French, and when he switched the show-off, he started counting in French."

“I couldn’t believe it. I tested it out, I got on other programs in Spanish and Japanese and he started counting in those languages too.”

As the Good News Network also reports, "Jaime now counts in German and Mandarin, and has a photographic memory. He’s been labeled as having hyperlexia—an advanced and unexpected ability in children for reading and decoding words way beyond their chronological age."

“He’s just a little miracle, especially after being told he would likely have a severe disability or learning difficulty. I’m just so proud of him," said Lorraine. “He is completely self-taught, but now that I know his ability I encourage it.”

Jaime "rivals most 10-year-olds in his ability to do equations, and can now do fractions and percentages," chronicles GNN. "He’s set to start primary school later this year where they will set out a special independent curriculum for him."

As his devoted mother Lorraine concluded, “Jamie is incredibly funny, articulate, affectionate and humble—and is completely unaware he is so fantastic. He had such a rocky start but has proved everyone wrong. To even get him to a point where we could deliver him—that was miraculous—but then to find out he is a gifted learner? I am no longer surprised at the things he can do.”