Jimmie Walker: The Still "Dynomite!" Life and Career of TV's "Good Times" Star

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDl1n_0kktupZF00
Photo byilovedoldschoolmusic.com

In the 1970s, he was the unbeatable star of the TV sitcom, Good Times. But even after the groundbreaking series ended, actor/comedienne Jimmie Walker, whose TV persona, "JJ Evans," coined the catchphrase, "Dynomite!," continued to have a thriving career. And he still does, against all the odds that were placed against him from day one.

According to entertainment historian Gary Brumburgh on IMBD.com, Walker was born on June 25, 1947, in New York's tough South Bronx neighborhood. "His ambitions were not originally to entertain. Basketball was his prime interest but the idea that a gawky, string bean-framed teenager could become a hoop star did not seem realistic. Instead, he abruptly quit school and worked an odd assortment of jobs until wisely returning to night classes at Theodore Roosevelt High School and redeeming himself with a diploma. The federally-funded Search for Education, Evaluation, and Knowledge (SEEK) next came through for Jimmie as he was able to learn a trade: radio engineering/announcing. Within a year he was hired as an engineer for a small radio station but gained a minor reputation on the sly as a funny guy and good writer. This side interest is what motivated Jimmie to try comedy performance."

As Brumburgh continues to report, Walker "made his stand-up debut as an opening act on New Year's Eve in 1967 for The Last Poets, a militant poetry group, and was such a hit that he stayed with the group for a year and a half building and polishing his jive-styled act. At one point Jimmie was seen at a Manhattan club by comedian David Brenner who referred him and others (such as Freddie Prinze) to Budd Friedman and his Improv stage in New York. Jimmie eventually became a regular. His debut shot on TV variety came with Jack Paar's show and his successful 1972 appearance propelled him to main attraction billing."

Walker was swiftly researched by Norman Lear's team and, as Brumburgh also documents, "practically handed stardom on a silver platter with Good Times (1974), a spin-off of Esther Rolle's domestic character on the popular Maude (1972) series. Skinny, energetic, and youthful-looking with plenty of harmless sass and attitude, Jimmie and the show were instant cross-over hits despite the fact that he was a 27-year-old playing the teenage son of Rolle."

That's when Walker's catchphrase, "Dyn-o-mite!," became, as Brumburgh writes, "a popular item in the American vernacular."

Walker became so successful that Time Magazine coined him, "Comedian of the Decade."

By this point, as Brumburgh reveals, "Clothing, belts, and even a talking doll that blurted out his familiar phrase were soon on the open market. To the dismay of other actors on the show, his exaggerated character stole prime focus and shifted the well-intentioned direction of a positive black family image into a much broader and stereotyped caricature."

But that's when a conflict began to arise on the set of Good Times. Both Esther Rolle and John Amos began to have issues with the show and left. Rolle eventually returned, but after six seasons, the Good Times ended for, well, good.

All the while, however, Walker made TV guest spots on shows like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Match Game, and Tattle Tales. He also starred in new TV shows like B.A.D. Cats, At Ease, and Bustin' Loose, which was an adaptation of the original big-screen movie starring Richard Pryor.

But Walker also made movies, too, including Let's Do It Again, Airplane!, Monster Mash: The Movie, Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth.

But Walker's first love will always be stand-up comedy, which he has performed before, during, and after Good Times. As Brumgburgh reports, Walker also keeps busy writing scripts for both television and feature films.

As Walker once observed, "I'm no actor. I'm a comic who lucked into a good thing. I think the black actor has a tough time being funny from the standpoint of everything."

"Believe me when I tell you," he said another time, "I am lucky to be able to get a laugh here and there in America, And that's a constant fight. Showbiz, I will tell you, is like climbing a greasy pole. Sometimes you get to the top and slide right back down again."

As to his Good Times rift with Esther Rolle and John Amos, he concluded, "I wasn't angry at them. We just didn't talk."

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

