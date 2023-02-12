Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" Star

Photo by the Los Angeles Times

He was handsome, funny, intelligent, and the successful lead of his own hit TV sitcom. But the charismatic Freddie Prinze, at the height of his stardom on TV's Chico and the Man, was unable to hold it together. On January 29, 1977, he committed suicide at just 22 years old.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a respirator at the UCLA Medical Center had been handling his life functions since an unconscious Prinze entered the hospital. But the machine was turned off when the actor's brain ceased activity.

As the Times continued to report, "The young star’s famed television role as a devil-may-care Chicano mechanic in NBC’s Chico and the Man series had, over the [previous few weeks of his life], belied Prinze’s personal despondency over a marital split, a pending trial on misdemeanor drug charges and previous legal proceedings, friends said.

"Prinze had been 'distressed, disturbed and frustrated,' according to one close associate, in the weeks before [his] suicide attempt, on one occasion going so far as to carry around the medium-caliber automatic pistol that ended his life.

The actor’s agent, Paul Wasserman, said some of Prinze's friends believed the shooting may have been accidental. Apparently, Prinze had so often discussed suicide off the cuff, "even pretending to attempt it, holding the gun in his hand, pretending to pull the trigger when it was on safety," Wasserman said.

The actor's tragic demise arrived just as his career began to blossom. As the Times went on to document, just 10 days prior to killing himself, "the versatile young actor of Puerto Rican and Hungarian ancestry...had performed before President Carter in a pre-inaugural gala."

“People don’t seem to be able to understand that you can be talented, good-looking, healthy, that you could have fame and fortune and still have a problem,” said one friend who asked not to be identified.

According to the Times, "The friend discounted speculation that Prinze might have been joking when he pulled the trigger Friday."

"It just wasn’t a fun-and-games kind of thing,'” the friend said.

Police chronicled that in the hours before he shot himself, Prinze had made several phone calls from his West Los Angeles apartment, including calls to his then estranged wife, Kathy Cochrane, 26, and to his parents.

As the Times chronicled, "The young star’s psychiatrist and personal secretary had visited Prinze and left around 2 a.m. Friday—shortly before Prinze’s friend, business agent Marvin Snyder came in answer to a phone call from the distraught actor. It was during Snyder’s visit, police said, that Prinze called his parents and his wife. He hung up, pulled the pistol from beneath a cushion, and fired into his right temple."

Police discovered a note from Prinze that declared, “I can’t go on.”

As the Times continued to report, "Prinze’s wife and parents were summoned to the hospital after the early-morning suicide attempt. They waited for word of his condition during two hours of surgery—which doctors said Prinze 'tolerated well'—and sources said his family and best friend, singer Tony Orlando, were in a room nearby when he died.

At the time, NBC then-President Herbert S. Schlosser said he was “stunned and saddened” by Prinze’s death. “He was one of the brightest stars in the world of entertainment and yet, at 22, he had only begun. We shall never know how far he could have gone, how much laughter and pleasure he could have given us in the years ahead.”