Bob Crane: A Closer Look at the Tragic Life and Death of TV's "Hogan's Heroes" Star

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p16ME_0kkThYnr00
Photo bystuff.co.nz

He was one of the most affable actors in the history of Hollywood. But behind the smiles he showcased and ignited by way of TV's Hogan's Heroes, Bob Crane, who died tragically in 1978, also shed and caused a lot of tears.

According to Lynette Rice and Entertainment Weekly [EW], "The seamy side of Crane's life is no mystery. His obsession with sex hurt his career and possibly got him killed."

Robert Crane, the actor's son, told EW that his father's dressing room was stashed with hidden Polaroids, negatives, and X-rated movies. "There's still fog," said Robert, the 68-year-old author of Sex, Celebrity, and My Father's Unsolved Murder. "And when I say 'fog,' it's that word closure, which I hate. But there is no closure. You live with death for the rest of your life."

As Rice reported, Hogan's Heroes was "very loosely inspired by World War II movies like The Great Escape (1963)...[The show] featured a motley crew of inmates in a German prisoner-of-war camp outfoxing a remarkably inept Third Reich for six seasons. Along the way, it made Crane, who played the womanizing Col. Robert Hogan, a household name. Before going in front of the camera, the Connecticut-born Crane made his name as a radio host, interviewing Marilyn Monroe, Bob Hope, and Charlton Heston on CBS' L.A. flagship station, KNX. After legendary TV writer Carl Reiner appeared on Crane's radio show, he gave the broadcaster a guest gig as a philandering husband on The Dick Van Dyke Show."

"That led to a regular spot as a happy-go-lucky dentist on The Donna Reed Show," Rice observed. "When his agent sent Crane the script for Heroes, the actor mistook it for a drama. 'Bob, what are you talking about?' the agent said, according to Robert's 2015 book about his dad. "This is a comedy. These are the funny Nazis."

"Crane wasn't the only one who was confused," Rice documented. "WWII had ended a mere 20 years before the sitcom's premiere, a genocidal trauma within the living memory of millions. Making matters even more bizarre, three of Heroes' funny fascists—Werner Klemperer (Colonel Klink), John Banner (Sergeant Schultz), and Leon Askin (General Burkhalter)—were Jews who survived the Holocaust, while Robert Clary (Corporal LeBeau) had been interned at Buchenwald and lost his parents at Auschwitz."

Clary, who died at 96 in November 2022, told Rice that Hogan's Heroes was "well-written, well-directed, and well-acted. It was a great group to work with. Bob never said, 'Hey, I'm Hogan and I'm the star.'"

But as Rice observed, "Crane was a star, and fame allowed him to indulge his appetite. Married to high school sweetheart Anne Terzian and with three children (Robert and his sisters, Deborah and Karen) the actor used his celebrity to meet women and then collected nude photos of them."

"There were no drugs, no coercion, none of that," his son Robert told Rice. "Women just liked him, or found him handsome, or whatever it was. They would hook up."

"He made some bad moves," Robert said of his troubled dad.

"In death," Rice concluded, "Crane got the Hollywood treatment. About 150 mourners attended the funeral at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westwood, Calif., including Patty Duke, John Astin, Carroll O'Connor, and Crane's Heroes castmates. A man who'd sought love in dangerous places suddenly had it, in abundance."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 39

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
24K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Deforest Kelley: A Look Back at "Star Trek's" Original "Dr. McCoy"

His character was the "emotional" part of the famed Star Trek "Triad" of personalities including William Shatner's "stable" Captain Kirk, and Leonard Nimoy's "logical" half-human/half-Vulcan Mr. Spock. His name was Deforest Kelly and he played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, the somewhat curmudgeon but affable physician on the original Trek series, the animated sequel, and the subsequent initial big-screen feature films.

Read full story
4 comments

Original "Perry Mason" Star William Talman Was Arrested and Fired for Lewd and Vagrant Behavior

Fictional TV District Attorney Hamilton Burger would be shocked to learn about certain real-life exploits of the all-too-real actor William Talman, who played Burger on the original, long-running legal series, Perry Mason.

Read full story

Raquel Welch Dies at 82: Iconic Star of "One Million Years B.C.," "Fantastic Voyage," and "Seinfeld"

According to various media reports, including those by TMZ.com, and the New York Post, actress Raquel Welch, "who rose to fame as a sex symbol of the 1960s, died Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 82."

Read full story
3 comments

Jan and Dean Forever: The Triumphs and Heartaches of the Legendary Pop-Surf-Music Duo

They were part of the big surf music surge in the 1960s. But they were derailed by tragedies and challenges that altered their personal and professional lives. According to FactsVerse.com, "Jan and Dean" was the name of an American rock duo consisting of William Jan Berry and Dean Ormsby Torrence. The duo helped pioneer the sound of surf rock, alongside contemporaries and friends the Beach Boys. Riding on the success of hit 1960s singles like 'Surf City and 'Dead Man’s Curve.' The duo continued performing together successfully up until William’s death in 2004. Join Facts Verse as we take a look at the tragic life and death of William Jan Berry.

Read full story
5 comments

23-Year-Old Woman Sets Record, Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "A 23-year-old woman just set the Talisker Challenge record for the fastest solo row across the Atlantic. "Departing from the Canary Islands on the 10th of December, Mariam Payne rowed 59 days, 16 hours, and 36 minutes, before arriving in Antigua [on February 3, 2023]."

Read full story
11 comments

Pernell Roberts: The Troubled Life and Career of the "Bonanza" and "Trapper John, M.D." Actor

He starred in a hit TV western but then decided to jump ship after the first few years. Two decades later, he returned to the small screen as the star of a medical series. He made periodic guest appearances and hosted another show. But then, in 2010, he died of cancer at age 81.

Read full story
8 comments

Heather O'Roarke: The Near-Surreal Tragic Death and All-Too-Brief Life of the "Poltergeist" and "Happy Days" Star

In 1985, she was the president of her 5th Grade Class and lived a normal childhood. But then her life took a tragic turn. After she became a popular actress, her mother claimed a wrong diagnosis was responsible for her demise. Her name was Heather O'Roarke, and she was only 12 years old when she died in 1988.

Read full story
40 comments

Uncovering the Mysteries of Stonehenge

Stonehenge, the prehistoricmonument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, two miles (3 km) west of Amesbury, is one of the world's countless wonders. According to journalist James Owens on NationalGeorgraphic.com, "Stonehenge in southern England ranks among the world's most iconic archaeological sites and one of its greatest enigmas. The megalithic circle on Salisbury Plain inspires awe and fascination—but also intense debate some 4,600 years after it was built by ancient Britons who left no written record.

Read full story

Amelia Earhart: A Closer Look at Her Life and Mysterious Disappearance

She was a remarkable human being, who left a remarkable legacy. But the mystery of her disappearance remains just that. Her name was Amelia Earhart, and she remains one of the most important female figures in history.

Read full story

Hervé Villechaize: His Sad and Tragic Life Beyond Playing "Tattoo" on TV's Original "Fantasy Island"

Such are the immortal words heard at the opening of every episode of the original version of the classic TV series, Fantasy Island. Every week on ABC from 1978 to 1984, actor Hervé Villechaize would recite that phrase as Tattoo, the charming assistant to Ricardo Montalban's mysterious Mr. Roarke.

Read full story
38 comments

Harriet: The Other Side of Ozzie - His Better Half Nelson

She was the woman behind the man in the best description of the term. Her name is Harriet Nelson, and she was married to Ozzie Nelson. And together, along with their sons David and Ricky, they became one of the most successful families in entertainment history.

Read full story
4 comments

Monte Markham: TV's "Seven Million Dollar Man," First New "Perry Mason," His "Second Hundred Years" and "Baywatch"

Classified in the "what many don't know" department, before Lee Majors was cast as the super-powered Steve Austin on TV's legendary sci-fi series, The Six Million Dollar Man, actor Monte Markham was first approached about the job.

Read full story
37 comments

The Positive Social Effects of TV's "Star Trek"

As explored in the book, Retro Active Television: An In-Depth Perspective of Classic TV's Social Circuitry, popular television programming over the decades has had a positive effect on society and/or reflects the norms of society.

Read full story

Exploring the Mysteries of the "Candelabra of the Andes"

There are countless mysteries of the ancient world that have yet to be fully explained. TV shows like the original and rebooted editions of In Search Of..., and full-length documentaries such as Chariots of the Gods (based on the book by the same name) have explored many such phenomena.

Read full story

"Monkee" Business: No Love-Lost Between Davy Jones and Peter Tork. Or Was There?

According to MSN.com and ShowBizCheatSheet.com, "The myth of The Monkees as a happy quartet was shattered with the release of the 2000 film Daydream Believers. The movie depicted Peter Tork, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Micky Dolenz’s fight to be taken seriously as musicians and their personal experiences with one another. However, a little-known altercation between Peter and Davy shocked fans, leading Peter to admit, “the little sucker hit me first.”

Read full story
San Carlos, CA

Big Cat Is Very "Dog-Like"

According to the Good News Network (GNN), a mammoth-sized cat named Finn has grown so large it stretches 4.27 feet in length, the average height of a nine-year-old (1.3m). The enormous Maine Coon has often been mistaken for a dog, shocking several observers.

Read full story
22 comments

McLean Stevenson: Goodbye "M*A*S*H," "Hello, Larry"

McLean Stevenson had made several TV and film appearances over the years. Those included a regular stint as magazine editor Mr. Michael Nicholson in the few first years of the classic sitcom, The Doris Day Show.

Read full story

Dan Blocker: The Short Life and Tragic Death of the Beloved "Bonanza" Star. After He Died, the Show Was Never the Same

He was robust in size and charm. He broke the mold of TV-star-looks and brought humor, personality, and heart to every role he played. He was the star of Bonanza, and died at only 43, on May 13, 1972.

Read full story
165 comments

Erin Moran: The Heartbreaking Short Life and Sad Death of the "Happy Days" Star

She was the darling little Joanie Cunningham on the long-running TV hit sitcom, Happy Days, which originally aired on ABC from 1974 to 1984. But, like so many former child stars, her adult years were more than challenging. In 2017, she died tragically, and too young. Her name was Erin Moran, and she was only 56.

Read full story
96 comments

Pierce Brosnan: The James Bond Actor Remembers "Remington Steele"

Before he joined the sophisticated litany of actors who played "Bond, James Bond" on the big screen, Pierce Brosnan played "Steele, Remington Steele" on the small screen. According to IMBD.com, the TV detective series, Remington Steele originally aired on NBC from 1982 to 1987. A throwback to the classic Thin Man movies, The show featured Stephanie Zimbalist (daughter of The FBI TV star Efrem Zimablist, Jr.) as Laura Holt who partners with a former thief, played by Brosnan, who assumes the role of a fictitious detective. Doris Roberts, who later found fame on TV's Everybody's Loves Raymond, rounded out the cast as their secretary Mildred Krebs.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy