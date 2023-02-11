"Lost Horizon" - The 1973 Film Adaptation with Burt Bacharach's Score and What Went Wrong

The novel, Lost Horizon, published in 1933, was written by British scribe James Hilton. The book was turned into a film, also called Lost Horizon, in 1937 by director Frank Capra. A second big-screen adaptation was released in 1973. But the latter, as opposed to the former, was not as welcomed by movie critics or movie-goers.

The basic story for both films is the same: the origin of Shangri-La, a fictional utopian lamasery located high in the mountains of Tibet. But that's about it; that's where the similarities end.

The Twilight Time blu-ray for the second film was released in 2012. That's when acclaimed actor, composer, and film, musical, and entertainment historian Bruce Kimmel offered his detailed thoughts on the Home Theater Forum as to why he felt the 1973 motion picture simply did not work:

As Kimmel began to explain, "It looked good on paper, I’m sure. I mean, produced by Ross Hunter, based on a classic novel and film, with a musical score by the hottest songwriting duo around, [composer Burt] Bacharach and [lyricist Hal] David. How could it fail? Let me count the ways. They’d already tried to musicalize Lost Horizon on Broadway in the 1950s – the show was called Shangri-La. With a book by none other than James Hilton himself (the novel’s author) and Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by the three book writers, direction by Albert Marre, and choreography by Donald Saddler, and a cast that included Martyn Green, Jack Cassidy, Alice Ghostly and Dennis King, the musical didn’t exactly take Broadway by storm.

"In fact," Kimmel continued, "it ran exactly twenty-one performances. In the early 1970s, the time seemed right for Lost Horizon, what with the Viet Nam war and disillusionment running rife. But the big, lumbering mess that was delivered to audiences in 1973 received critical brickbats, did lousy business at the box office (there is one person – ONE person – on the Internet who goes from board to board trying to convince everyone that Lost Horizon was somehow a moneymaker for Columbia – he is wrong, but his obsession with this film knows no limit), and managed the incredible feat of breaking up Bacharach and David."

So, what went wrong?

"Well," Kimmel went on to explain, "you’d have to start with the decision to let Charles Jarrott direct – whatever strength he had as a director (and I personally don’t think he had much), he had never directed a musical before and simply had no idea how to shoot one. That’s kind of fatal, right there. He clearly didn’t know enough about musicals to stop Mr. Hunter from foisting upon him Mr. Hermes Pan to choreograph. Mr. Pan was a long-time collaborator of Mr. Fred Astaire, their work together was amazing. But it becomes equally clear when you watch any film that Mr. Pan worked on without Mr. Astaire, that Mr. Astaire was the maker of the magic, or somehow he sparked in Pan something Pan could not spark in himself."

"Pan had already provided some pretty bad choreography for Ross Hunter’s film version of Flower Drum Song," Kimmel decided. "But by the time of Lost Horizon, he was the worst possible choice. And then there’s the cast – filled with good actors, few of whom had ever done a musical, few of who actually sang (most were dubbed), and none of whom were exactly stars. Peter Finch is earnest and fine in the lead, and Liv Ullmann is very pretty as the female lead – both are dubbed, of course. Sally Kellerman sings but doesn’t have much to play in the Larry Kramer screenplay (which isn’t THAT bad), Bobby Van is just irritating the entire time (not his fault – just a horribly written role), George Kennedy seems embarrassed to be there, and on it goes. John Gielgud escapes with dignity, and Charles Boyer is okay as the High Lama. But Jarrott’s direction of the musical numbers is so leaden and so downright awful, that the film never has a chance. Neither he nor his editor apparently know what a musical beat is and there’s not one shot that actually seems like a number was designed for the camera.

"[Director] Robert Wise and his choreographers on The Sound of Music designed those numbers for FILM and that’s why they’re exhilarating and beautiful to watch. Here we just get long, boring takes of people doing whatever choreography Mr. Pan can muster. And Mr. Hunter’s garish taste doesn’t help matters any."

"So, question me an answer," Kimmel proposed: "Why, after all this time, does this film have its defenders and why, even for people like me who understand that it’s just bad, does the film continue to fascinate and even be enjoyable on a certain level. Well, the story is timeless. That part’s good. The camerawork is lovely – Robert Surtees. But considering the fact that this is the film that broke the back of Bacharach and David, that’s what the fascination is, I think. Because half the songs are really good. People forget that the title song charted, as did 'Living Together,' and 'Growing Together.' But several ballads are touching, and I’m sorry, but I do love the music for 'The World Is a Circle', and with a great director and choreographer, and some actual choreography, that number could have been great."

"There are some indefensible duds in the score – no way around that. It does feature perhaps the worst Bacharach and David song ever written," Kimmel said.

"Question me an answer," Kimmel proposes once more. "I have tried for forty years to understand what the lyrics mean and I have failed completely. But, here’s the bottom line: Every time I watch the [darn] movie I can’t stop – I watch it straight through, warts and all, every time.

To read more of Bruce Kimmel's review of the 1973 film edition of Lost Horizon, click here.

