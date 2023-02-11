Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage

Photo by Pinterest.com

In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.

Their names are Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon, both wonderful and talented people who were introduced to the mainstream American television audience via The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

The couple, along with Nelson's real-life parents, Ozzie and Harriet, and real-life brother David, was the epitome of wholesomeness. Essentially playing heightened versions of themselves on the Ozzie and Harriet series, Ricky and Kristin lived a very different and troubling life off-screen.

Like the entire Nelson family, Ricky and Kristin were generous and kind souls. But the challenges of Ricky's career, and Kristin's personal issues, complicated their relationship and marriage.

According to entertainment journalist Brianne Tracy and People Magazine, "When Kristin was 12, she met Ricky Nelson, who was the son of ’50s superstars Ozzie and Harriet and starred alongside his family on their long-running sitcom and radio show, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Kristin fell in love with their family and later, she fell in love with Ricky. She married him in 1963 when she was 18 years old and was thrust into the spotlight after appearing on the family’s show as Ozzie and Harriet’s real-life and TV daughter-in-law.

"The couple’s first child, Tracy, was born six months after their marriage. As a pre-schooler, Tracy appeared in Yours, Mine, and Ours alongside Lucille Ball and went on to star in The Father Dowling Mysteries. In 1967, the Nelsons' twin sons Gunnar and Matthew were born and would eventually form their rock band, Nelson. Their fourth child, Sam, was born in 1974."

As Brianne Tracy continued to report, "Kristin and Ricky seemed to be living their happily ever after — but soon, they got caught up in a lifestyle of partying.

“We were hippie rock ‘n’ rollers,” Kristin relayed in a 1987 PEOPLE cover story. “We did what everyone else was doing all those years.”

“At first we were in it together,” she continued. “I tried to be one of the guys, to fix the marriage by going on the road and being involved in road stuff that is really not good for anyone. After a while, we were totally messed up, both of us. I got into therapy and so did he for a while but then he started not showing up. I tried telling my family, there’s a drug problem here and we’ve all got to help. But they totally denied there was anything wrong.”

"In 1980," Tracy also chronicled, "Kristin filed for divorce and was temporarily granted custody of the children and spousal support. Accusations of drug and alcohol use and poor parenting were exchanged before the divorce was finalized in 1982.

"During this time, Kristin said she continued to use drugs and to drink “quite heavily.” Since she was too drunk to paint for a living, she said she took a job as an assistant casting director at a salary of $200 a week. For two years before Kristin’s divorce, Kelly said she took care of Sam every afternoon and all day Saturday; and for the next 18 months, Sam lived with Kristin’s parents before moving into Mark’s home with his wife Pam Dawber.

"Then in 1985, Ricky died along with his fiancée Helen Blair and five members of his road company in a plane crash while traveling to Texas. And Kristin's life continued to spiral.

