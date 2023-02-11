The Ancient Discoveries of the Past: A Brief Look Back

Photo by ancientorigins.net

According to AncientOrigins.net, "thousands of archaeological mysteries have not yet been solved.... from lost labyrinths to enormous geoglyphs, stone masonry with exceptional precision, mysterious figurines, and giant spheres."

For example, the following words of ancient Greek historian Herodotus, written in the 5th century BC (‘Histories’, Book, II, 148) were discovered and prove intriguing:

“This I have actually seen, a work beyond words. For if anyone put together the buildings of the Greeks and display of their labours, they would seem lesser in both effort and expense to this labyrinth… Even the pyramids are beyond words, and each was equal to many and mighty works of the Greeks. Yet the labyrinth surpasses even the pyramids.”

As AncientOrigins.net explains, these words describe "a colossal temple said to contain 3,000 rooms full of hieroglyphs and paintings. It was named ‘Labyrinth’ by the Greeks after the complex maze of corridors designed by Daedalus for King Minos of Crete, where the legendary Minotaur dwelt. Yet today, nothing remains of this supposedly grand temple complex – at least not on the surface."

"Although the words of Herodotus have frequently been drawn into question," the site goes on to document, "the detailed and consistent descriptions of the labyrinth from multiple sources indicate that it is a place that did indeed exist in the ancient past. In fact, in the last century, great gains have been made in identifying its location, culminating in the latest Mataha expedition, which has used the highest level of technology to finally unlock the secrets of the lost labyrinth. The researchers have faced numerous obstacles, but it is hoped that excavations can be launched in the future in order to potentially shed light on one of the greatest mysteries of antiquity."

This is just a portion of the ancient mysteries that pervade the earth. So much more has been documented; so much more needs to be explored. Whether those explorations take place in Egypt, South America, Europe, or in the United States; much more is yet to be found, uncovered and explained.

