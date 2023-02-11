Harvey Korman: "Blazing Saddles," "High Anxiety," and More Beyond "The Carol Burnett Show"

Photo by movieactors.com

The comic genius of Harvey Korman is evident in countless performances on The Carol Burnett Show, which originally aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978.

As the best "second-banana" in the history of television, Korman was the perfect foil opposite Burnett. The duo was at the top of their game in many iconic segments like "The Old Folks," or "Carol & Sis" (the latter of which, by the way, was one of Burnett's favorite sketches on the show).

There were also the show's classic movie satires, such as "Went with the Wind," in which Korman and Burnett did their best imitations of Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh from Gone the with Wind (which was actually satirized twice on the show).

Assuredly, too, Korman created many legendary moments with fellow Burnett regular Tim Conway, such as the famed "dentist-novocaine" scene.

But before, during, and after The Carol Burnett Show, Korman had the chance to shine his talent in other TV shows and movies. Before the Burnett Show, he made dramatic appearances on TV shows like Dr. Kildare. While, too, he offered his vocal talents to portray The Great Gazoo on The Flintstones animated series.

While taping the Burnett series, Korman made several notable appearances in feature films like Blazing Saddles, and High Anxiety, both of which were directed by Mel Brooks.

Post-Burnett, Korman returned to television with a few sitcoms that didn't work (The Harvey Korman Show, The Nutt House). Another of his aft-Burnett performances saw a return to The Flintstones franchise. Korman appeared in the second live-action big-screen adaptation of The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, playing of all things, husband to Joan Collins.

In the annals of entertainment, Korman remains one of the most talented and underrated performers. But to his credit, as he once acknowledged to talk-show host, Conan O'Brien, "I'm not a star."

During that same interview, Korman also expressed his feelings about leaving The Carol Burnett Show, one season too early before it folded its 11-year run.

But either way, and without a doubt, Harver Korman left his bright mark in the world of entertainment, and in the world, in general.