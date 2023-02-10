Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career

As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes.

As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.

Born in 1931 as Arthur Gelien, Hunter, as Nevens documented it, "was gay but kept his sexuality a secret for the bulk of his career, until coming out in his 2005 autobiography Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.

“Tab passed away tonight three days shy of his 87th birthday,” read a post on the late actor’s Facebook page when he passed away on July 8, 2018. “Please honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf. He would have liked that.”

According to Nevens, Hunter was "a product of an era that was famously inhospitable to gay entertainers...[He] kept up secret romances with film star Anthony Perkins and figure skater Ronnie Robertson as movie studios trotted him out alongside screen sirens Natalie Wood and Debbie Reynolds, with whom he’d go on pretend dates. Before the LGBT rights movement broke open in the late 60s, Hunter’s sexual orientation, like that of his contemporary Rock Hudson, was handled with innuendo by journalists covering the revolving door of romances among Tinseltown’s top brass.

The rumor mill at the time, headed by reporters like Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper, “made subtle references” to his sexuality, as Hunter wrote in The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, “wondering when I was going to settle down with a nice girl and then, after the studio began pairing me with my dear friend Natalie Wood on faux-dates, asking if I was ‘the sort of guy’ she wanted to end up with”.

"Ultimately," Nevens concluded, "Hunter would end up with producer Allan Glaser, his partner of 36 years. But not before an article in Confidential, the bimonthly gossip rag from which Hunter’s memoir borrows its name, reported on the then 24-year-old’s involvement in an arrest at a 'limp-wristed pajama party' where other gay males were in attendance. The article, Hunter felt, insinuated he’d been party to a 'gay orgy,' a rumor that might have torpedoed his career given the contemporaneous moral panic around homosexuality and the 'lavender scare' that led to mass firings."

“When the Confidential article came out,” Hunter recalled, “I thought my career was over.”

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others.

