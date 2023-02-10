Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedy Family: A Closer Look at the Scandals and Her Tragic Death

Photo by Pinterest

The connection between Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedy family, and the mysteries surrounding her demise, have proved intriguing for decades.

According to journalist Tierney McAfee for People Magazine, "The world lost a luminous legend of the big screen when Monroe died at 36 on Aug. 5, 1962, of a barbiturate overdose.

"Although Monroe's death was officially ruled a 'probable suicide' by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, suspicion has surrounded her untimely passing ever since. Some have even speculated that her alleged affairs with President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated just over a year after Monroe's death, and his brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, may have played a role."

"Before she died," McAfee continued to report, "Monroe's personal life was in shambles: She was thrice divorced, and many believe she had or was still having affairs with both of the Kennedy brothers. It was reported that she had been threatening to hold a press conference divulging her relationships with them.

"Rumors about Monroe's alleged affair with JFK were spurred in part by her sultry "Happy Birthday" performance for the commander-in-chief at his 45th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, just months before the film star's death.

"A rare photo taken after the performance during a party at the home of movie executive Arthur Krim is reportedly the only known image of either Kennedy with Monroe. White House photographer Cecil Stoughton, who took the photo, kept it a secret for decades before releasing it in 2010," McAfee explained.

"What happened to Marilyn Monroe is one of the great mysteries of the 20th century," her biographer James Spada told PEOPLE in 2012, ahead of the 50th anniversary of Monroe's death.

While Spada refuted that there was any validation that the Kennedys were responsible for Monroe's passing, he said, "It was pretty clear that Marilyn had had sexual relations with both Bobby and Jack."

As McAfee also documented, "During a 1983 BBC interview that Monroe biographer Anthony Summers conducted with the actress' former live-in housekeeper, Eunice Murray, he said there was a "moment where she put her head in her hands and said words to the effect of, 'Oh, why do I have to keep covering this up?' I said, 'Covering what up, Mrs. Murray?' She said, 'Well, of course, Bobby Kennedy was there [on Aug. 4], and of course, there was an affair with Bobby Kennedy.'"

"A so-called suicide squad was formed to investigate Monroe's death," McAfee wrote. "But according to Donald Wolfe, author of The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe, this squad never interviewed Murray, publicist Pat Newcomb, Lawford, or any of the Kennedys. Biographer Summers said that 'both the forensic work and the police investigations were hopelessly flawed."

