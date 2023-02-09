The Origins of Valentine's Day

Photo by Mirror.co.uk.com

"When one is in love the whole world is in love?"

Certainly, that old adage paints the picture that has been enhanced for decades on television and at the movies. Fans of hit TV shows like The Love Boat, and popular big-screen romantic tales such as An Affair To Remember, can attest to that.

But off-screen, and around this time every year, around the world in reality, love is in the air more than usual. Millions of people around the world are preparing to celebrate St. Valentine's Day on February 14th, with gifts, cards, letters, emails, and boxes of chocolate candy!

But what is the origin of St. Valentine's Day? How did it all begin? What is the story surrounding this most romantic period?

According to History.com, the history of the holiday has its beginnings with its patron saint, which is "shrouded in mystery."

As History.com goes on to document, "We do know that February has long been celebrated as a month of romance and that St. Valentine’s Day, as we know it today, contains vestiges of both Christian and ancient Roman tradition. But who was Saint Valentine, and how did he become associated with this ancient rite?

"The Catholic Church recognizes at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred. One legend contends that Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death. Still, others insist that it was Saint Valentine of Terni, a bishop, who was the true namesake of the holiday. He, too, was beheaded by Claudius II outside Rome.

"Other stories suggest that Valentine may have been killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured. According to one legend, an imprisoned Valentine actually sent the first “valentine” greeting himself after he fell in love with a young girl—possibly his jailor’s daughter—who visited him during his confinement. Before his death, it is alleged that he wrote her a letter signed 'From your Valentine,' an expression that is still in use today. Although the truth behind the Valentine legends is murky, the stories all emphasize his appeal as a sympathetic, heroic, and—most importantly—romantic figure."

"By the Middle Ages ," History.com concludes, "...perhaps thanks to this reputation, Valentine would become one of the most popular saints in England and France."

