"Green Acres": Behind the Scenes Secrets of the Beloved TV Classic

"Honey, I love you, but give me Park Avenue."

Thus spoke and sang the lovely Lisa Douglas, as played by the lovely Eva Gabor, to her TV husband Oliver Douglas, as played by Eddie Albert on the long-running "country-com," Green Acres.

Those words also define the core comedic conflict of the series, which was connected to other country-coms of the time, including Petticoat Junction and The Beverly Hillbillies. All three shows were created by Paul Henning.

The essence of Green Acres, which originally aired on CBS from 1965 to 1971, is as follows:

Oliver was a successful Manhattan who gave up the city life to live the farm life in the rural town of Hooterville, USA. His wife Lisa, however, was initially reticent to leave New York for small-town life. But after a time, she came to love it - and its quirky residents - more so, than Oliver.

Though something must have been in the air (or the water!) in Hooterville, as its residents were more than just quirky; they were downright strange.

In all, Hooterville provided a surreal backdrop where two very different cultures clashed in a relatively odd, albeit, sitcomy manner. All the while, the show's producers allowed the proverbial fourth wall to be broken, a similar creative concept that was utilized in classic Mel Brooks movies like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, and another 1960s-'70s TV sitcom titled Get Smart (which was co-created by Brooks and Buck Henry). A similar comedic style was showcased with the Airplane! feature films, the Police Squad series, and its subsequent Naked Gun big-screen sequels.

Behind the scenes of Green Acres apparently provided as much fun and games as it appeared on-screen, if with a bit more sincerity and appreciation.

According to IMDB.com, "It was reported that Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor were extremely close friends during the run of the show and the chemistry between them often showed in scenes where they were in close proximity, as one is often always touching the other. Their friendship was said to be very similar to how they played as husband and wife, and when Gabor died on 7/4/95, Albert was extremely devastated and deeply heartbroken. After he died, he was buried only a few yards away from Gabor's resting place in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles."

Come to find out, "Arnold" was also the name given to Hooterville's resident pig in the series. As IMBD.com also documents, "Arnold the Piggy was the only cast member to win an award for a performance in a sitcom. He won the coveted 'Patsy' Award in 1967, given to the best performance by an animal."

As further reported on IMDB, there was a false rumor circulating around that the cast had a luau on the final day of filming and Arnold the Piggy was digested by the actors and crew. Years later, in an interview for a TV Land special, Tom Lester, who played the Douglas' farm hand, Jeb, admitted that he fabricated the story because he grew weary of people asking him almost continuously whatever had happened to Arnold the Piggy.

In a January 1966 article published in TV Guide, Eddie Albert revealed that he had negotiated a 10% interest in the show. He also mentions that he was offered the part of Oliver Douglas after Don Ameche turned it down and that Marsha Hunt and Janet Blair had screen-tested with him before Paul Henning had the idea to cast Eva Gabor (over CBS' objections that no one would understand her because of her Hungarian accent).

During the "Great Rural Purge" of the early 1970s, CBS canceled Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction, and other countrified comedies, like Mayberry RFD (the sequel to The Andy Griffith Show). That decision paved the way for more realistic comedies like All in the Family and Maude.

But millions of viewers missed the more innocent programming that Green Acres provided and represented.

In 1991, the Green Acres cast reunited for the TV-movie, Return to Green Acres, which was directed by William Asher (I Love Lucy, Bewitched).

But it just wasn't the same.

