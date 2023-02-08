Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Are Ready To Re-Do "90210"

Photo by CTVNews.com

According to New York Post and HollywoodLife.com, Tori Spelling, and Jennie Garth are apparently open to a re-boot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Spelling and Garth, good friends in real life, found success as Donna and Kelly, respectively, on the 90201 series, which was produced in the 1990s by Tori's father, Aaron Spelling.

The two actresses addressed the potential 90210-re-do and their new QVC collaboration, labeled, the BFF Collection, in a recent interview with the Post. Garth said, “If it was fun and done right,” and Spelling agreed. “It would be crazy to be Donna and Kelly again.”

“We both love the show and would probably never say no,” Tori continued. We wouldn’t be mad about working with all our friends again. That’s our heart,” she added.

As Cassie Gill of HollywoodLife.com documented, the original series show has found a new following due to streaming on Paramount+.

Also, too, the original series led to spin-offs and reboots before. First, there Melrose Place, starring Heather Locklear (Dynasty, TJ Hooker), and to a lesser extent, Models Inc.

In 2008, 90210 gave birth to an initial reboot with Shenae Grimes, AnnaLynne McCord, and Dustin Milligan — with Spelling and Garth in supporting roles.

The most recent re-tread was BH90210, a reality show/scripted series hybrid sequel (say that three times fast!) in which the original cast members played fictionalized, heightened versions of themselves. That reimagining received mixed reviews in the summer of 2019, while fans of the original format pined for a more traditional straightforward sequel.

In an interview for the book, Life Story - The Book of Life Goes On, Life star Tommy Puett offered a revelation with regard to the origins of the original 90210 series. Puett claimed that Aaron Spelling based his original concept for the show on the school-hall scenes on the ground-breaking Life Goes On TV series (which starred Chris Burke and Bill Smitrovich).

Ironically, there have been recent reports of a potential reboot of Life Goes On.