New Antibiotic Named "Weapon" in Battle Against Bacteria

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECUdH_0kgHMlZV00
Photo byGNN

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network, plant toxins fatal to sugarcane have been discovered as a "new weapon" in the antibiotic fight against bacteria.

As Corbley documents, "The threat of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections has been growing across human civilization for years, but a new look at a plant pathogen discovered years ago reveals a potential new method of combating it—an antibacterial agent that works like nothing else deployed in medicine."

Known as "albicidin," the substance "belongs to a pathogen that causes a disease in sugarcane called leaf scald, but also seems to attack bacteria in a completely different way than common antibiotics like fluoroquinolones," Corbley reports.

A new study says that the mechanism utilized by albicidin to attack lifeforms works as a DNA topoisomerase inhibitor. As Corbely goes on to explain, "Topoisomerases are nuclear enzymes that play essential roles in DNA replication, transcription, chromosome segregation, and recombination. In the study, albicidin was found to efficiently lock DNA gyrase in antibiotic-resistant E. coli, caused double-strand DNA breaks, and eventual cell death."

“We could not elicit any resistance towards albicidin in the laboratory,” said Dmitry Ghilarov, one of the researchers in a British-German-Polish group that studied the potential antibiotic at the John Innes Center in Norwich, UK. That is why we are really excited—because we think it will be very hard for bacteria to evolve resistance against albicidin-derived antibiotics.”

"Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections are one of the biggest challenges in conventional medicine today," Corbley reports. "Far more dangerous in terms of case fatality and total fatality than COVID-19 has ever been, developing new methods of fighting these infections has nevertheless been a task largely ignored by major pharma companies."

“Now we have a structural understanding, we can create modifications of albicidin to improve its efficacy and pharmacological properties,” said Ghilarov. “We believe this is one of the most exciting new antibiotic candidates in many years. It has extremely high effectiveness in small concentrations and is highly potent against pathogenic bacteria—even those resistant to the widely used antibiotics such as fluoroquinolones.”

According to Corbley, "Animal infection models have already established both safety and efficacy in two derivatives of ablicidin."

"Furthermore," Corbley concludes, "the researchers write in their study that inhibitors of DNA gyrase represent an untapped reservoir of potential antibiotic compounds, and building a broad understanding of one will help expand the field outward, potentially turning over new leaves in the development of a whole new class of pharmaceuticals."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
21K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Todd Starke: The Tragic Death of "The Doris Day Show" Actor at Only 21

More times than not, the lives of former TV child stars end in tragedy. Such was the case for both Dana Plato and Gary Coleman from Diff'rent Strokes; Lani O'Grady and Adam Rich from Eight is Enough; and Bobby Buntrock from the classic 1960s Hazel series, among many others.

Read full story

Bobby Buntrock: The Tragic Death of the Young Star of TV's “Hazel”

Like many former child stars, Bobby Buntrock's life ended in tragedy. Buntrock, who played Harold “Sport” Baxter on the popular 1960s TV sitcom Hazel, died at only 21 in a car accident in 1974.

Read full story
19 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Scott Dies: Former Arts and Culture Editor for the L.A. Times

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kelly Scott, a former Times editor, has died. As Times staff writer Matt Pierce reports, Scott "oversaw arts, culture, and entertainment coverage for much of her 25-year career at the newspaper." She died in Highland Park, Ill., on Jan. 30 of complications related to thyroid cancer, according to her family. She was 68.

Read full story
2 comments

"Genius" Preemie Defies the Odds and Thrives

According to the Good News Network [GNN], "Jamie Mohr who was given a 10 percent chance of survival when he was born weighing just 1lb 8oz has defied the odds—and now is a genius prodigy at age 4."

Read full story
4 comments

The Mysterious Nasca Lines of Peru and Beyond

According to Ranker.com, "Most people are likely aware of crop circles: sprawling, circular patterns often made in the cornfields of farmers throughout the world that are said to be created by extraterrestrials. They're possibly a form of communication, possibly a warning. But perhaps the most fascinating of these types of symbols, dubbed geoglyphs, are the Nazca Lines found across the dry, desert plains of southern Peru."

Read full story

Jimmie Walker: The Still "Dynomite!" Life and Career of TV's "Good Times" Star

In the 1970s, he was the unbeatable star of the TV sitcom, Good Times. But even after the groundbreaking series ended, actor/comedienne Jimmie Walker, whose TV persona, "JJ Evans," coined the catchphrase, "Dynomite!," continued to have a thriving career. And he still does, against all the odds that were placed against him from day one.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" Star

He was handsome, funny, intelligent, and the successful lead of his own hit TV sitcom. But the charismatic Freddie Prinze, at the height of his stardom on TV's Chico and the Man, was unable to hold it together. On January 29, 1977, he committed suicide at just 22 years old.

Read full story
31 comments

Bob Crane: A Closer Look at the Tragic Life and Death of TV's "Hogan's Heroes" Star

He was one of the most affable actors in the history of Hollywood. But behind the smiles he showcased and ignited by way of TV's Hogan's Heroes, Bob Crane, who died tragically in 1978, also shed and caused a lot of tears.

Read full story
33 comments

Exploring the Mysterious Unknown Queen of Egypt

According to journalist Mark Oliver on ListVerse.com, "Ancient Egypt has fascinated the imagination since we first cleaned the sands away from the Great Sphinx. For the past two centuries, it has been an obsession for archaeologists and historians. It is a land whose mysteries we have spent years slowly unraveling.

Read full story
6 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very Rich

As reported on GoHistoric.com, "Just before midnight on June 20, 1947, gangster Bugsy Siegel was murdered by the Mafia by multiple gunshots through a window of this Moorish-style home, which was rented by his mistress Virginia Hill."

Read full story
1 comments

"Lost Horizon" - The 1973 Film Adaptation with Burt Bacharach's Score and What Went Wrong

The novel, Lost Horizon, published in 1933, was written by British scribe James Hilton. The book was turned into a film, also called Lost Horizon, in 1937 by director Frank Capra. A second big-screen adaptation was released in 1973. But the latter, as opposed to the former, was not as welcomed by movie critics or movie-goers.

Read full story

Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage

In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.

Read full story
11 comments

Genius Woman Uncovers Scientific Mysteries from the Ocean Floor

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network, "As massive a project as it would seem to be now, once upon a time humanity needed to formulate the theory of plate tectonics."

Read full story
52 comments

The Ancient Discoveries of the Past: A Brief Look Back

According to AncientOrigins.net, "thousands of archaeological mysteries have not yet been solved.... from lost labyrinths to enormous geoglyphs, stone masonry with exceptional precision, mysterious figurines, and giant spheres."

Read full story

Harvey Korman: "Blazing Saddles," "High Anxiety," and More Beyond "The Carol Burnett Show"

The comic genius of Harvey Korman is evident in countless performances on The Carol Burnett Show, which originally aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978. As the best "second-banana" in the history of television, Korman was the perfect foil opposite Burnett. The duo was at the top of their game in many iconic segments like "The Old Folks," or "Carol & Sis" (the latter of which, by the way, was one of Burnett's favorite sketches on the show).

Read full story
105 comments

"The King and I": In Print and Music, On Stage, TV, and Film

It began as a novel by Margaret Landon, titled, Anna and the King of Siam, which was loosely based on a true story of Anna Leonowens (a distant relative to horror icon Boris Karloff).

Read full story
2 comments

John Cleese To Reconstruct TV's "Faulty Towers"

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network, "The classic British sitcom Fawlty Towers has been recognized for decades as one of, if not the greatest British sitcoms of all time. Now more than 40 years after it ended, it’s getting a reboot."

Read full story

Fabian: A Look Back at the Legendary Teen Idol's Life and Career

According to entertainment journalist Gary Brumburgh and IMBD.com, "Swinging teen idol Fabiano Anthony Forte, better known to his fans as Fabian, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1943, to a police officer. His father took ill and died when Fabian was young and the boy was forced to find work to help pay the family bills. With no experience but looks to die for, he was "discovered" one day by record promoters and artificially groomed for rock 'n' roll stardom. Given singing lessons and a complete visual makeover (including black pompadour and sexy V-neck sweaters), Fabian was marketed with a rebel image and snarling baritone unlike the other clean-cut heartthrobs of his heyday, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell. After a couple of false starts, including one of his earliest singles entitled 'Shivers, Fabian zoomed to stardom on the strength of Dick Clark's American American Bandstand (1952), later winning the Silver Award as 'The Most Promising Male Vocalist of 1958.'"

Read full story
22 comments

Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career

As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes. As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.

Read full story
85 comments

Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedy Family: A Closer Look at the Scandals and Her Tragic Death

The connection between Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedy family, and the mysteries surrounding her demise, have proved intriguing for decades. According to journalist Tierney McAfee for People Magazine, "The world lost a luminous legend of the big screen when Monroe died at 36 on Aug. 5, 1962, of a barbiturate overdose.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy