Cameron Boyce: A Look Back at the Shocking Death of the "Jessie"/"Descendants" Star

It's always tragic when someone dies. But when that someone is young and successful, and at the top of their game, it's even more tragic...and shocking.

As documented on CNN.com, Cameron Boyce, the star of the Descendants feature films and the Disney Channel TV show Jessie, sadly passed away after having a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. His family later revealed that he had suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. He was only 20 years old at the time of his demise."

“His cause of death was Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy,” his dad, Victor, later explained, with his mom, Libby, adding that SUDEP is when “people pass away from an epileptic seizure and they’re otherwise healthy. There’s no preexisting condition.”

“Cameron was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 17 years old," she continued. "He had a total of five seizures in the time between being 17 and when he passed. He had his first seizure when he had some friends sleeping over. It was early in the morning and they witnessed him [seizing] and they came running into our room and we went in and he was really out of it. We didn’t know what had happened. We called 911 and they came and got him and told us it was a seizure. He was quickly better after the ER visit. He was fine, but we went to a neurologist to do some more testing. There was nothing on his MRI. There was nothing — no test showed anything.”

According to the Disney Channels’ biography of the performer, Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles and "was dubbed an old soul by those who knew him. His love of performing began in a dance studio, which then transitioned him into commercials, and not long after television and film."

Boyce also starred in Mirrors, Eagle Eye alongside Shia LaBeouf and Grown Ups with Adam Sandler. In Descendants, he portrayed Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos.

As the Disney bio also reveals, by the time he was 19, Boyce was “already a veteran to show business."

Shortly before he died, Boyce was scheduled to star in the HBO comedy series Mrs. Fletcher.

According to his biography, Boyce was also cast in the leading role of Cal in the indie feature, Runt. And he was involved in many philanthropic causes, mostly the Thirst Project, a nonprofit that provides communities with safe drinking water.

