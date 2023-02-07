"Just Like That," Bonnie "Rates": Wins Grammy for "Song of the Year"

Photo by Billboard.com

According to E! News, blues singer Bonnie Rait took home the prize for Song of the Year for the single "Just Like That" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, bringing her total career wins to 13. (See all of the winners here.)

Describing each of her Grammys as "really special," Bonnie, who dropped her newest album Just Like That, in April 2022, shared backstage at the Grammys press room why this win in particular was significant to her. "It's really great to be able to celebrate and honor all the songwriters and my band and my team and see all my friends again and get to hug them after two years of masks," she said. "It means a lot to come back and actually win again was a great surprise."

For Song of the Year, as E! News continued to report, Rate was nominated alongside GAYLE for "abcdefu"; Lizzo for "About Damn Time"; Taylor Swift for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)"; Harry Styles for "As It Was"; Steve Lacy for "Bad Habit"; Beyoncé for "Break My Soul"; Adele for "Easy on Me"; DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy for "God Did" and Kendrick Lamar for "The Heart Part 5."

The 73-year-old also Best American Roots Song for "Just Like That," and was nominated for Best Americana Performance for the track "Made Up Mind" and Best Americana Album. The love she got for her recent work was a pleasant surprise for Raite, who said she "never expected" her album to do "as well as it did."

"We're on our second year of touring, and it had a great resonance for people for the songs," she continued. "I'm living for the ones who didn't make it, the songs that I contribute that I think I'm the most proud because they seem to really touch people."

For more details on Bonnie Rait, click here.