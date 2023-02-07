Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Perform Again Without McVie

Photo by Billboard.com

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fleetwood Mac is not planning to perform live again with Christine McVie, who passed away in late 2022. At least that's the message drummer Mick Fleetwood shared with The Times on the red carpet for the recent Grammy Awards.

Fleetwood said he plans to still perform, but "not as Fleetwood Mac."

"I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," Fleetwood said, in reference to McVie. "I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now."

As the Times and Yahoo! continued to report, "Fleetwood said surviving members of the band, past and present, are busy with other touring and performing duties, mentioning current members Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and former member Lindsey Buckingham."

"They all get out and play, so I'm gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with," Fleetwood said. "Anyone out there?" he teased, leaning into the camera before laughing.

As documented by Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and other media outlets, McVie, a British vocalist, and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac died at 79 on Nov. 30, 2022, after experiencing “a short illness.”

As Mick Fleetwood observed on Instagram, shortly after McVie's demise, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight...and left us earthbound-folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird...reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound..they fly to me.”