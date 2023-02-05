Barnes & Noble Expands in 2023 with 30 New Stores

Photo by Fool.com

Brick and mortar Bookstores are on the comeback, at least when it comes to Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

According to BookRiot.com, Barnes & Noble is planning to open 30 stores in 2023, "making the bookseller the leader in what’s being called a big-box revival. This expansion comes after more than a decade of shrinking its numbers in response to competition from Amazon. There are even a couple of new stores being opened in the Boston area that are, perhaps fittingly, going to be in locations previously occupied by Amazon Books."

As BookRiot continued to report, "Expansion of this size is possible because of a strengthened interest in books and reading that came as a result of the pandemic — more people read because they were stuck at home, and Barnes & Noble locations were able to improve stores while they were closed.

"At its peak in 2008, Barnes & Noble had 726 locations throughout the U.S., but now has 600. With its plan for openings in 2023, it will see more stores opened than closed. The new stores will be designed like independent bookstores and will encourage customers to linger," BookRiot.com concluded.

Either way, this is good news for those literary consumers who love to read and hold in their physical hands a hardcover or paperback edition of their new favorite novel, nonfiction history book, celebrity bio, latest "Dummies" guide, poetry book, or any particular group-banding of the actual printed page.

For more news and information on all things books and related, visit BookRiot.com, PublishersWeekly.com, or your local bookstore in person.