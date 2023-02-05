U.S. Unemployment Drops to Lowest Rate Since 1969

Photo by dailycaller.com

According to the Good News Network, half a million jobs created in January have pushed Unemployment in the U.S. to its lowest rate in over five decades.

That's good news indeed.

As the website continued to report, "Figures released this week showed the U.S. unemployment rate reaching its lowest point in 54 years—the fewest jobless Americans as a percentage of the population since 1969."

According to calculations provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, sustained job growth over the past year pushed down the unemployment rate to 3.4%.

"Not only that," the Good News Network noted, "...the median earnings for all workers were 7.4% higher at the end of 2022 compared to a year earlier, outpacing inflation.

"Black workers, young workers, and people on the bottom of the income scale saw the largest pay increases in the last 12 months. And unemployment is near record lows for Blacks and Hispanics, at 5.4 percent."

“Add that all up," said President Biden, "...it means we created 12 million jobs since I took office. That’s the strongest two years of job growth in history, by a longshot.”

The bureau reported the growth was widespread across industries, with notable gains in restaurants and bars, retail stores, healthcare facilities, professional and business offices, and construction.

As further documented on MSN.com, "The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated."

The rate "continues to show the we have an especially tight labor market," says Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, meaning one in which workers have a lot of opportunities.

"We're clearly not in a recession," he said.

As MSN.com concluded, "Though the unemployment rate is a key measure in how the labor market's doing, it doesn't necessarily give the full picture of who's not working. The unemployment rate measures the number of people who are out of a job and are actively looking. There were also 5.3 million people who wanted a job but weren't looking and therefore were not counted in the statistic."