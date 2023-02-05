New Research Offers Hope for Potential Cancer-Killing Vaccines

Photo by CDC

According to the Good News Network, "Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a 'powerful weapon with which to kill cancer.'

"By changing its architecture," the report revealed, "...their vaccine was able to double the number of T-cells (a type of white blood cell) available to attack tumors."

The scientists believe their development could increase the effect of any vaccine, making it as the Good News Network reported, "far more powerful and more effective at beating cancer.

"The team at the University’s International Institute for Nanotechnology focused on seven different types of cancer with the same vaccine structure used for all, but switched out with a different cancer protein that 'clips' on—'not unlike adding a new charm to a bracelet.'"

As the Good News Network went on to document, "Vaccines are made up of the antigen and an adjuvant, a substance used to boost the strength. Currently, conventional vaccines blend the two together.

"Unhappy with that 'mish-mosh' approach, the team proceeded with the premise that the structure of vaccine components was as important as the components themselves.

As further chronicled by the Good News Network, the scientists "used chemistry and nanotechnology to change the locations of the antigen and adjuvant and make the medicine more targeted—and easier for the immune system to find tumor cells. Editing the vaccine’s architecture allowed scientists to double the number of T cells attacking the cancer and activate 30 percent more of the same cells."

“It is remarkable when altering the placement of antigens in two vaccines that are nearly identical from a compositional standpoint, the treatment benefit against tumors is dramatically changed,” said Institute Director Dr. Chad Mirkin.

“If your immune cells are soldiers, a traditional vaccine leaves some unarmed; our vaccine arms them all with a powerful weapon with which to kill cancer.

“Where and how we position the antigens and adjuvant within a single architecture markedly changes how the immune system recognizes and processes it.

“Small changes in antigen placement on a vaccine significantly elevate cell-to-cell communication, cross-talk, and cell synergy.

The same “rational vaccinology” could be applied in treatments for other diseases, as well," the Good News Network concluded.

To read more about this fascinating development, click here.