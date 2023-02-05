Loretta Lynn: The Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs of the Famed "Coal Minor's Daughter"

Photo by vintagevinylnews.com

She was a frequent presence on the country charts following her Top 10, "Success." As one of the many songs she composed that were true-to-her-life and very real, she composed the No. 1 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter." That led to the publication of her memoir of the same name and a subsequent Oscar-nominated big-screen biopic of also that same title.

Her name was Loretta Lynn, and as documented on Biography.com, "Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Lynn had a slew of hits that included the chart-toppers 'Fist City,' 'Women of the World (Leave My World Alone),' 'One's on the Way,' 'Trouble in Paradise' and 'She's Got You,' as well as an array of popular collaborations with Conway Twitty. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lynn reinvigorated her career in 2004 with the Grammy-winning Van Lear Rose, produced by Jack White, followed by the 2016 album Full Circle."

As Biography.com continued to document, Lynn was born Loretta Webb on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. She "grew up in a small cabin in a poor Appalachian coal-mining community. The second of eight children, Lynn began singing in church at a young age. Her younger sister Brenda Gail Webb also developed a love for singing and later went on to perform professionally as Crystal Gayle."

In January 1948, Lynn wed Oliver Lynn (aka "Doolittle" and "Mooney") a few months prior to turning 16. Though, as Biography.com observes, "For some time, via her later autobiography and subsequent coverage, Lynn was reported to be 13 at the time of the marriage, though official birth documentation eventually confirmed her accurate age."

Either way, in 1949, "the couple moved to Custer, Washington, where Oliver hoped to find better opportunities," Biography.com chronicles. "Over the next few years, he worked in logging camps and Lynn did odd jobs and looked after their four children—Betty Sue, Jack Benny, Ernest Ray, and Clara Marie—who were all born by the time she turned 20.

"But Lynn never lost her love of music, and with her husband's encouragement, she began to perform at local venues. Her talent soon landed her a contract with Zero Records, which released her first single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," in early 1960. To promote the song, the Lynns traveled to different country music radio stations, urging them to play it. Their efforts paid off when the song became a minor hit later that year.

"Settling in Nashville, Tennessee, around that same time, Lynn began working with Teddy and Doyle Wilburn, who owned a music publishing company and performed as the Wilburn Brothers. In October 1960, she performed at the legendary country music venue the Grand Ole Opry, which led to a contract with Decca Records. In 1962, Lynn scored her first big hit with "Success," which cracked the Top 10 on the country charts," Biography.com reports.

And the rest is history.

