Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper Perished in a Plane Crash in 1959

Photo by futuro.cl

They were three of the most talented young musicians of their time. And they all died together.

According to CBSNews.com, on Feb. 3, 1959, music sensations Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson perished in an Iowa plane crash on what was supposed to be a flight to their next stop on tour.

The wreckage of the plane in which they did was discovered outside of Clearlake, Iowa.

As reported by the History Channel, the trio was on a leg of their Winter Dance Party Tour at the time of the incident. "There were mechanical issues with the tour bus, and Holly chartered a Beechcraft Bonanza plane for his band to fly to and from different cities on the tour," the History Channel documented.

"On that day," the report revealed, "...Richardson had convinced band member Waylon Jennings to give up his seat, and Ritchie Valens secured a seat on the plane by winnings a coin toss.

The plane crashed only a few minutes after taking off. The three musicians were on their way to Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to historians, investigators say the plane crashed due to bad weather and pilot error.

Holly was only 22 when he died, and he and his band had just achieved a No. 1 hit with the song "That'll Be the Day."

As has been documented by various media outlets, including Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, many young and talented musicians have met a similar fate through the decades. For example, Ricky Nelson, son of the fame musical-TV performing duo Ozzie and Harriet, and Dino Martin, son of legendary Crooner Dean Martin. Both Nelson and Martin died in plane accidents.